ALLIANZ PARTNERS WINS A RECORD TWENTY-SEVEN TROPHIES IN 2022 MAGELLAN AWARDS

The Travel Insurance and Assistance Company Won 18 Gold and Nine Silver Trophies

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners USA took home 27 trophies, the most wins of any company, at Travel Weekly's 2022 Magellan Awards. The travel insurance and assistance company was awarded 18 gold and nine silver trophies, recognizing the company's innovative digital marketing campaigns, training programs, consumer website, AgentMax® travel agent booking platform, and Allianz FusionSM CORE optimization platform. The Magellan Awards are a program of Travel Weekly, the travel industry's most prestigious trade publication. In total, Allianz Partners has won 70 Magellan Awards, including, 41 gold trophies over the last 11 years.

2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

The Allianz Travel Insurance website (AllianzTravelInsurance.com) earned three Magellan awards this year, taking home two gold statues in the Individual Travel Advisor - Marketing-Website and Travel Advisor Organizations - Overall-Travel Insurance categories, and one silver in the Individual Travel Advisor - Overall-Travel Insurance category. Allianz's website provides an easy, accessible online resource designed to find, compare, and buy a travel insurance plan, file a claim, and contact customer service, while also offering a range of features and travel resources to keep travelers up to date.

Continuing its winning streak, Allianz also was awarded two gold trophies in the Individual Travel Advisor - Marketing-Client Newsletter (Web or Print), Travel Advisor Organizations - Overall-Travel Insurance category and one silver award in the Travel Advisor Organizations - Marketing-Client Newsletter (Web or Print) category for its AgentSmart® travel advisor newsletter. The newsletter provides travel agents with important information on the company's products and services.

Allianz's digital marketing, print campaigns, and promotional videos won a total of nine gold awards in categories including Individual Travel Advisor - Marketing-Web Marketing/Advertising, Individual Travel Advisor - Overall-Travel Insurance, Travel Advisor Organizations - Marketing-Web Marketing/Advertising and Individual Travel Advisor - Overall-Travel Insurance. Additional wins included two silver awards for their print campaign and one silver award for their promotional video in the Travel Advisor Organizations - Overall-Travel Insurance category.

An additional three gold trophies and one silver trophy was awarded for the Allianz Partners Training Program, while the Fusion CORE quote optimization platform won its first award, a silver trophy, and AgentMax Online, the company's popular travel advisor booking platform, won two gold and two silver awards, for a total of 27 awards.

"Each year, we are grateful for the continued support of our customers, partners and the valued travel professionals who continue to choose Allianz travel insurance products," said Begench Atayev, Chief Product Management & Innovation Officer at Allianz Partners USA. "We are beyond proud of this year's achievement and setting a record for most trophies won in a single year is a true testament to the hard work and dedication that our team embraces every day as we strive to continue providing the coverage travelers need wherever they may travel."

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing, and services in a broad range of industry segments including Hospitality, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Agents and Agencies, Tour Operators and Ground Transportation.

"Each year's Magellan entries are an impressive display of innovation and creativity in the industry, and this year's were particularly special. It's a testament to the incredible work done over the last year, and a collective desire to not only meet today's consumer expectations, but exceed them," said Arnie Weissmann, editor in chief of Travel Weekly. "We salute all those who entered and all those who won."

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners, or may have no winners at all.

For a complete list of silver and gold winners, please visit www.travelweeklyawards.com.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of Epidemic Coverage Endorsement, including specific benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance, Allianz FusionSM, AgentMax®, and AgentSmart are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance.

About Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. It reaches a broad industry audience in print, online and with face to-face events throughout the year. Travel Weekly is a division of Secaucus, New Jersey-based Northstar Travel Media, the largest travel business-to-business travel publisher in the world.

About Northstar Travel Group

Northstar Travel Group is the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company serving all segments of the travel industry including leisure/retail, corporate/business travel, corporate and sports meetings, incentives, hospitality, and travel technology. Northstar is the owner of leading brands serving these travel segments. The company produces more than 100 face-to-face events in 13 countries in retail travel, hospitality, corporate travel, travel technology, sports travel, and the meetings & incentive industry. In addition, Northstar owns Phocuswright, the leading research and event producer serving the travel technology industry. Northstar Travel Group owns the BHN Group, the leading producer of hotel investment conferences. Northstar is also the majority shareholder in Inntopia, the leading SaaS e-commerce software business serving the mountain destination, golf, activities, and hospitality markets.

SOURCE Allianz Partners