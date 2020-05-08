Allied BioScience Appoints Three-Time Super Bowl Champion and NFL Analyst Daryl Johnston as Senior Advisor, Sports Marketing

DALLAS, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied BioScience, a Dallas-based biotechnology company specializing in novel antimicrobial coatings designed to reduce infection and illness across public spaces, announced today that Daryl Johnston has joined the firm as Senior Advisor of Sports Marketing, effective immediately. A former fullback for the Dallas Cowboys and current NFL analyst with FOX Sports, Mr. Johnston will focus on Allied BioScience's business growth as it looks to expand into the sports industry and other diversified sectors.

"We are excited to welcome Daryl to Allied BioScience as we reimagine and distribute our products beyond healthcare and hospital settings," said Mike Ruley, Chief Executive Officer, Allied BioScience. "His unique experience and perspective as a former professional athlete, analyst and general manager will be invaluable to our partners in sports and fitness looking for hygiene and safety solutions to protect fans and players alike – especially as franchises look ahead to resuming their seasons."

Since his retirement from professional sports after the 1999 NFL season, Mr. Johnston has reached millions of American football fans as a top NFL broadcast analyst. The former three-time Super Bowl Champion also served as the General Manager of the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and was the Director of Player Personnel for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020.

"The interruption of sports at all levels due to COVID-19 has disrupted much more than just the games and the entertainment of sport. It has impacted all the employees and business owners across America who rely on sports for their economic livelihood and temporarily broken the bonds we all get from watching, coaching and playing the game together," said Mr. Johnston. "I'm excited to join the Allied BioScience team to do our part to help sports resume safely and confidently which will be one of the many steps that helps get America get back on its feet."

About Allied BioScience:

Allied BioScience's mission is to develop, produce and distribute unique, transparent and durable antimicrobial surface coatings that economically, effectively and continuously diminish the microbial burden and reduce the incidence of bacterial, viral and fungal disease.

In a high-acuity hospital setting, a first generation, EPA-registered, Allied BioScience coating demonstrated sustained 79% reductions in environmental bioburden. Results of that two-year study were recently published in peer-reviewed journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. Similar results were demonstrated in two professional sports training facilities: up to a 75% reduction facility-wide in overall environmental bioburden. Named a top Environmental Disinfectant Product by Newsweek, this revolutionary coating has shown to provide continuous protection on a variety of treated surfaces, including plastic, stainless steel, mattresses, rubber, drywall, painted surfaces and textiles. www.alliedbioscience.com

Media Contact:

Aaron Murphy

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied BioScience