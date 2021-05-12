Allied Electronics & Automation Delivers Schneider Electric's New, Simple Motor Control Solutions for Small Industrial Businesses

FORT WORTH, Texas , May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric and Allied Electronics & Automation are now offering a new limited-feature set of high-quality motor control and protection products priced right for smaller panel builders, OEMs, system integrators, industrial contractors and more. The Easy TeSys product line, based on Schneider's full-featured TeSys line, offers an easy, simple solution with a short-circuit ratings range up to 35kA at 480V that is easily accessible through Allied's e-commerce site.

With contactors, overload relays and motor controllers, along with simple accessories curated to save time, labor and inventory costs, Easy TeSys is an IEC offering for motor control and protection that offers the same quality and build customers expect from Schneider Electric, and with a feature set designed specifically for small customers and applications at an accessible price.

"The beauty of Easy TeSys is its simplicity and accessibility without sacrificing quality. Establishing a solid reputation is critical for small system integrators, contractors, panel builders and other small industrial businesses. With the accessibly priced Easy TeSys, these businesses can better compete in their markets, which cover the vast majority of their core needs for motor control and protection," says Erik Barnes, product marketing manager for Schneider Electric. "We're excited to launch Easy TeSys, because it supports a market we feel like other motor control manufacturers overlook, and as these businesses grow, Schneider Electric can continue support them along the way."

All Easy TeSys motor control and protection products are UL approved, easy to select and easy to install. Some features include:

Contactors – 35kA short-circuit current rating (with breaker), 1 million operations, IP20 finger-safe, front auxiliary contact option

– 35kA short-circuit current rating (with breaker), 1 million operations, IP20 finger-safe, front auxiliary contact option Overload relays – 35kA short-circuit current rating (with breaker), thermal trip Class 10, sealable cover, direct mount to DPE contactor

– 35kA short-circuit current rating (with breaker), thermal trip Class 10, sealable cover, direct mount to DPE contactor Manual motor controllers – Thermal trip Class 10, inrush protection (13 x Ir), IP20 finger-safe, lockable off position, sealable cover, rated "Suitable as Motor Disconnect)

– Thermal trip Class 10, inrush protection (13 x Ir), IP20 finger-safe, lockable off position, sealable cover, rated "Suitable as Motor Disconnect) Accessories – NO/NC auxiliary contacts, busbar links, manual motor controller-contactor link, IP41 & IP55 enclosures, stand-alone overload relay bracket

The accessory busbar link enables power to be distributed from one source to multiple motors, thereby reducing wiring time and labor costs. Enclosures are offered alongside the Easy TeSys manual motor controller to help meet line-of-sight code regulations where a local disconnect is needed.

"We want Easy TeSys to be a starting point for smaller OEMs, panel builders and similar growing industrial businesses—a tool that can help them streamline their inventory with quality motor control and protection products and compete for market share with larger companies. Allied is key to helping us cater to the core business needs of these small companies who are trying to get established in the marketplace," says Tamara Riddick, e-commerce and digital tools marketing lead for Schneider Electric. "We have chosen distributors such as Allied to promote and carry our products because of their ability to keep these products in stock and have them readily available through e-commerce for customers to easily access them."

Allied helps engineers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet and facility managers, and inventors build, maintain and renew their machinery and technology and is an authorized distributor for Schneider Electric products. In addition to Easy TeSys, Allied stocks a full range of motor control and protection products and offers expert advice on industrial control technology and other design and manufacturing topics.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is an omni-channel authorized distributor of industrial automation and control solutions, electronic components, and maintenance products from more than 500 world-class suppliers. With a local presence throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, a focus on digital customer experience and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers, and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn .

Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation

Related Links

http://www.alliedelec.com

