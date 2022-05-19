Allied Electronics & Automation Supplies More Than 1,600 Ready-to-Ship Pneumatic Products from Norgren

Norgren's extensive portfolio of pneumatic products is engineered to provide high-reliability, robust durability and standards compliance in a wide variety of industrial automation, food, beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturing, oil and gas, public utility, transportation, commercial vehicle, medical and construction applications.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, supplies more than 1,600 ready-to-ship pneumatic products from Norgren, a leading global supplier of innovative engineering solutions optimized for the high-precision motion control and fluid power markets.

Pneumatic systems harness the energy generated by the controlled release of compressed air to power applications including pushing, lifting, gripping, punching and vacuum devices employed in the industrial automation, food, beverage and pharmaceutical manufacturing, oil and gas, public utility, transportation, commercial vehicle, medical and construction industries.

Norgren designs and manufactures an extensive portfolio of pneumatic products engineered to provide high-reliability performance and robust durability in a wide range of application environments — including those exposed to extreme temperatures, corrosive materials and dirt and dust — and compliant with relevant National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) specifications. Key components of pneumatic systems manufactured by Norgren and in stock at Allied include:

"Pneumatic actuators provide alternatives to electric actuators and motors and are typically used to power devices that handle relatively small, lightweight loads since pneumatic systems produce less force than hydraulic systems," said Dietmar Grün, Product Manager, Motion Control and Actuators, at Norgren. "But that doesn't make them any less vital to the many industries they're employed in. In fact, due to a combination of the relatively low cost required to maintain pneumatic systems and engineering advancements including corrosion-resistant seals that help prevent leaks, the application range for pneumatic systems is now comparable to that of the electric automated systems also used to handle smaller loads."

For more information about Norgren's extensive portfolio of pneumatic products, please visit the Norgren website and Norgren's AlliedElec.com manufacturer page. To view and compare the Norgren pneumatic products in stock at Allied, please click here. For assistance identifying and deploying Norgren pneumatic products optimized for your unique application, please contact your local sales office, call 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the Allied's technical support team.

About Norgren

A well-respected world leader in motion control and fluid technology, Norgren is ideally placed to unearth breakthrough engineering solutions and play an active role in important industry sectors that contribute to the quality and success of everyday life. Norgren offers insight, technical excellence and a collaborative approach to help our customers forge a brighter future. Norgren's reputation rests on a world-class portfolio of high-performance products comprised of Bimba, Buschjost, FAS, Herion, Kloehn and Maxseal and an ability to deliver exceptional local service. Part of the £1.8 billion engineering group IMI plc, Norgren has a sales and service network in 55 countries, technical centers in the USA, Germany, UK and China, and manufacturing facilities around the world.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2021 reported revenue of £2.0 billion. RS Group plc has nine operating brands: RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark, IESA, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/

