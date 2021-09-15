Allied Industrial Partners Joins American Corporate Partners to Mentor and Assist Transitioning Veterans With Career Support

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP"), an industrial-focused middle market private equity firm, together with its affiliates, today announced that it has partnered with American Corporate Partners ("ACP"), a national nonprofit organization focused on helping veterans and active-duty military spouses find their next careers through one-on-one mentoring, networking and online career advice.

The free program is open to those who have served 180 days on active duty since 2001, including National Guardsmen and Reservists. This includes those with service-connected disabilities, and ACP also welcomes applications from active-duty spouses and those whose service members were severely wounded or killed in action.

Several senior level executives from AIP will serve as mentors, including members of AIP's investment team, portfolio company partners, and extensive operating partner network. These mentors will be matched in one-on-one, year-long mentorships with veterans located throughout the United States. AIP also will make a financial contribution to ACP in support of its efforts.

"I had the fortunate experience of participating in the ACP program when I returned from a tour in Afghanistan in 2011," said Bradford Rossi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at AIP. "ACP was incredibly helpful with my transition from active duty and had a positive impact on my development as a leader and investor. I am pleased that our organization is in a position to give back and serve as a corporate partner. The extended AIP team is excited to participate in this important initiative."

"ACP is a unique program that connects the corporate world to the veteran community to improve the transition from military to civilian life. As veterans transition out of the military, the need for guidance and advice on career issues is very real, and we look forward to a long-standing relationship between ACP and AIP," said ACP Founder and Chairman Sid Goodfriend.

"We have deep respect for our military veterans and the mission of ACP," said Philip Wright, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at AIP. "We are thrilled to be partnering with ACP and consider it an honor to be working with veterans and their families – all of whom have made tremendous sacrifices for our country."

In offering this unique program, ACP's objectives are to:

Assist service men and women in transition from the armed services to private enterprise

Provide veterans the opportunity to evaluate and enhance their civilian career path

Develop and strengthen the network of veterans and corporate leaders in the private sector

Provide veterans with opportunities to leverage their military skills and leadership experiences in their civilian careers

AIP joins a growing list of ACP corporate partners including many Fortune 500 companies. In addition to working with ACP, AIP and its respective portfolio companies have partnered with Hire Military and NextOp Veterans to assist with veteran recruiting across the AIP portfolio.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC ("AIP") is a middle market private equity firm that thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. AIP seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement which allows AIP to execute on buy and build strategies. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com .

About American Corporate Partners

American Corporate Partners ("ACP") is a national nonprofit organization focused on helping returning veterans and active-duty spouses find their next careers through one-on-one mentoring, networking and online career advice. With more than one million veterans expected to transition from the armed forces to civilian life over the next five years, ACP engages the American people in a unique volunteer opportunity to provide career guidance to returning military as they transition back into civilian life. For more information, visit www.acp-usa.org.

