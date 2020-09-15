Allied Orion Group Breaks Ground on The Southbrook in Leander, Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has broken ground on The Southbrook (formerly known as The Retreat at Oak Creek), a 360-unit exclusive, garden-style apartment home community located in Leander, Texas. Targeted to open Fall of 2020, The Southbrook will provide luxury living in one of the fastest growing cities northwest of Austin.

The Southbrook The Southbrook interior

Developed by Allied Orion Group and designed by Humphreys and Partners Architects, L.P., The Southbrook is located at 260 South Brook Drive and nestled on two separate tracks of land in Leander. The upscale community is within walking distance to the new Austin Community College campus, St. David's Hospital, and Capital Metro Rail and located next door to the new "Northline" project under development. Situated off of West Broade Street and South Brook Drive along Highway 183, The Southbrook offers easy freeway access and a short, 30-minute commute to downtown Austin as well as proximity to HEB Plus, high-end retail, and multiple dining and entertainment options.

Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms and feature granite countertops with undermount sinks, upgraded stainless steel appliance packages, upgraded kitchen and bathroom fixtures, tile backsplashes, wood-engineered flooring, garden tub and upgraded showers, nine and ten-foot ceilings, and built-in USB charging stations. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas and grilling stations; state-of-the-art fitness center with Fitness On-Demand interactive fitness, rock wall, and a spin/yoga/Pilates room with ballet bar; Cyber lounge with Wi-Fi access; resident lounge with kitchen and billiards tables; a park-like courtyard with multiple gathering areas; Dog Spa and Gated Dual Dog Park, attached garages, package delivery service, and electric vehicle charging stations.

"We are pleased to be developing and managing a superior rental option catering to the Leander/Northwest Austin community," said Ricardo Rivas, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Orion Group. "The Southbrook is the newest in our portfolio of high-end apartment homes under development in the Austin market and surrounding areas—one of the fastest growing markets in the country."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.5 billion and has a growing portfolio of 23,500+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

Media Contact:

Carrie Saks

713-622-5844

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Orion Group

Related Links

http://www.allied-orion.com

