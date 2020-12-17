Allied Orion Group Chosen to Manage La Villita Apartments

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been chosen to manage La Villita Apartments, an affordable, 308-unit apartment community in Houston's southwest side. This is the seventh One Real Estate Investment (OREI) owned community that Allied Orion Group has added to its growing management portfolio.

Located at 5959 Bonhomme Road, La Villita Apartments are close I-69, the Westpark Tollway, the 610 Loop, Beltway 8 and are are conveniently situated along the Metro bus route.

La Villita offers residents studios and lofts as well as one and two-bedroom apartments with a wide array of amenities, including a pool with sundeck and gazebo, business center with computers, resident clubhouse, turtle pond, and two on-site laundry facililites.

Owned by OREI, La Villita offers seven floor plan options ranging from approximately 414 to 970 square feet of living space. Features include newly upgraded interiors, open concept kitchens, fireplaces, granite-style countertops, black appliances, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hook ups, walk-in closets, and balconies or patios.

"We chose Allied Orion Group (AOG) to manage La Villita because of their significant presence, proven ability and intimate understanding of the Houston market," said Brad Schwartzman, Vice President of Asset Management for OREI. "We are excited to expand our already thriving partnership as we move into 2021."

"We are now managing approximately 1,500 units across seven properties for OREI in multiple markets throughout Texas. We look forward to the continued growth of our portfolio and relationship with OREI in Texas and other parts of the country." said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group.

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.3 billion, and has a growing portfolio of 24,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com.

