Allied Orion Group Planning Multifamily Development in the Whisper Valley Community

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group is planning to develop The Evergreen at Whisper Valley, a 350-unit, garden-style, apartment home community located in Whisper Valley—Austin's 2021 Master-Planned Community of the Year and the 2021 Project of the Year at the Austin Green Awards. The Evergreen will be the first multifamily community located within the 2,067-acre Whisper Valley, developed by Taurus Investment Holdings.

Located in East Austin along SH-130 and US 290, Austin's fastest growing corridor, The Evergreen at Whisper Valley provides convenient access to Central Austin and is just minutes from area tech employers, such as the new Tesla Gigafactory Campus, Samsung, and Amazon. The community includes a 600-acre public park and nature preserve with hiking and biking trails, a dog park, resort pool, fitness center and organic gardens as part of the community's focus on healthy living. Whisper Valley is the largest sustainable master-planned development in the nation to use new geothermal infrastructure and solar photovoltaic panels to create residences that are zero energy capable. The community also includes future planned retail, office, dining, schools, a fire station and more.

Developed by Allied Orion Group and designed by The Sage Group, The Evergreen offers one, two and three-bedroom floorplan options with best-in-class interior features, smart living technology, and designer upgrades. Amenities include state-of-the-art fitness center, resident clubhouse with game room and catering kitchen, resort-inspired pool with oversized cabanas, electric car charging stations, grilling areas with gazebos, expansive dog park with agility course, washing stations and social areas, business center, beer garden, bicycle workshop, access to biking, hiking, and walking trails and other amenities offered at Whisper Valley.

"We are pleased to be expanding our development and management portfolio in Austin, which is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States," said Gabe Lerner, Investment Officer of Allied Orion Group. "The East Austin area is experiencing vigorous growth, and we are happy to be able to offer a high-quality rental option for both professionals as well as families with children in the Whisper Valley Community. We cannot be more excited to be a part of this master development, as this is Phase 1 of a planned three-phase development for Allied Orion Group in Whisper Valley."

About Allied Orion Group

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 18,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 24,000 apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

About Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC

Established in 1976, Taurus is a global real estate private equity firm with over 40 years of experience as a general partner, investor, and operator. Currently active in the United States, Western Europe, Asia, and South America, the firm makes strategic investments into value-add, core-plus, and development opportunities.

Throughout North America and Europe, Taurus is consistently recognized as one of the premier owner operators of both directly managed and joint venture commercial real estate. To date, Taurus has purchased and developed more than 54 million square feet (5.01 million square meters) of residential, office, industrial, retail and other commercial real estate assets throughout the world with a total acquisition value of over $8 billion. www.tiholdings.com.

Contact:

Carrie Saks

713-622-5844

[email protected]

SOURCE Allied Orion Group