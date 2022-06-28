Allied Orion Group Tapped to Manage Trove Eastside and Trove Southtown

Firm Further Expands its Growing Management Portfolio in Both the Austin and San Antonio Markets

HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group (AOG) has been tapped to manage Trove Eastside, an affordable apartment community in southeast Austin, and Trove Southtown, an affordable community located in San Antonio. The firm is further expanding its growing management portfolio and presence in both the Austin and San Antonio markets by adding an additional 532 units. Both communities are owned by Trinsic Residential Group.

Trove Southtown in San Antonio Trove Eastside in Austin

Located at 2201 Montopolis Drive, Trove Eastside Apartments are situated off East Riverside Drive and East Ben White Blvd. The community is minutes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and downtown Austin, as well as convenient to University of Texas, area employers, hospitals, recreational activities, shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with a wide array of amenities, including a pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, fully equipped playground, business center, covered parking, and on-site laundry facilities. Apartment features include ceiling fans, kitchen appliances including refrigerators, window coverings, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer connections, balconies/patios, and views of downtown Austin from select units.

Located at 301 East Cevallos Street, Trove Southtown offers loft-style apartments and townhomes situated in downtown San Antonio near the historic King William District and the Blue Star Arts Complex. The pet-friendly community is also within proximity of a multitude of dining and retail options. Trove Southtown features a lower-level parking garage, three fitness centers located on the first three floors, terrace views of the common areas, pool, club room, and lounges. The spacious apartments offer unique one- and two-bedroom loft-style floorplans and two-story townhomes with private entrances. Highlights include views of the downtown skyline from some units, modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings.

"We chose Allied Orion Group to manage Trove Eastside and Trove Southtown due to their extensive experience in the affordable housing sector and their in-house compliance department," said Will Hightower, Associate for Trinsic Residential Group.

"These are our first two communities we will be managing for Trinsic Residential Group, and we look forward to growing our new relationship and partnership with them in the future," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group.

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 18,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $2 billion and has a growing portfolio of more than 27,000 apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com .

