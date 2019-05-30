Allied Payment Network Adds Michele Rehm as Director of Marketing

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network, the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile bill payment services to banks and credit unions, announced today the addition of Michele Rehm as Director of Marketing, effective May 13, 2019. She will collaborate with the Allied business development team to implement sales, marketing and public relations initiatives to advance the company's digital payment products. Rehm reports to Chief Revenue Officer Jeffrey Harper.

Rehm offers Allied more than 30 years of marketing and communications experience, with emphasis on technology-driven firms in the banking sector. She worked for 9 years as marketing director for BSG Financial Group, LLC in Louisville, Ky., a leading provider of revenue-enhancing solutions for financial institutions nationwide. BSG Financial Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, CourtesyCloud Management Services, LLC was acquired by Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-based Velocity Solutions, LLC in 2018, where Rehm continued to provide marketing services until joining Allied.

Rehm was also marketing manager for real estate technology pioneer, VoicePad in Louisville, Ky., where she helped build the company's brand image, web presence and inbound lead strategy. She has extensive experience in writing, graphic design, web management, social media, email marketing and digital lead generation.

"Michele's vast experience working with financial technology companies and her brand-building expertise will be a tremendous asset to Allied," said Harper. "We are on a growth trajectory, poised to make a significant impact on the payment industry, and Michele's role will play an integral part in our success."

Rehm graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor's degree in journalism/advertising.

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is an industry-leading provider of emerging bill pay technologies to the financial services industries. With its award-winning solution, PicturePay®, Allied pioneered the first mobile photo bill pay application for smartphones and has brought the same level of innovation to its full suite of online and mobile bill pay channels, including solutions for Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, and online loan payments, among others. Allied's goal is to make the bill paying process easier and more convenient for consumers, and more efficient and cost effective for the financial institutions who serve them. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.

