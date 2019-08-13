Allied Payment Network and Mahalo Technologies Partner to Offer Credit Unions Engaging, Real-Time Digital Payment Tools

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network, the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile bill payment services to banks and credit unions, today announced its partnership with Chelsea, Mich.-based Mahalo Technologies Inc., a provider of omni-experience online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. The collaboration allows Mahalo to offer Allied's full suite of bill pay services—tightly integrated with Allied's industry-first real-time payment technology—as part of its digital banking platform.

Credit unions using the Mahalo platform are able to provide Allied's best-of-breed bill pay products, including PicturePay®; the financial industry's first mobile click-and-pay service; eBills, automatically linking to more than 12,000 billers; A2A and P2P payments; digital document filing cabinet; small business payments; and loan payments from external lending institutions.

Allied pioneered the technology that allows consumers to make real-time payments to billers and individuals from within a financial institution's digital banking environment.

"Allied helps financial institutions gain a competitive edge by enabling consumers to get a payment to a biller right now," said Ralph Marcuccilli, founder and CEO of Allied. "We are thrilled to partner with Mahalo to give their credit union clients this advantage."

Denny Howell, Mahalo's co-founder and SVP of Experience added, "Allied's user-centered products align perfectly with credit unions' member-focused philosophy. Their products and our ability to offer unique and tight API integrations bring a new level of convenience to consumers, which truly impacts lives."

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is an industry-leading provider of emerging bill pay technologies to the financial services industries. Allied's innovative suite of online and mobile bill pay channels include solutions for Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, and online loan payments, among others. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.

About Mahalo Technologies

Mahalo Technologies, Inc. provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Chelsea, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni-experience. Mahalo banking is feature rich and price competitive to help all credit unions achieve a technology advantage in the marketplace. For more information on Mahalo banking, please visit www.mahalobanking.com.

