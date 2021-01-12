Allied Payment Network Announces Record Growth in 2020; Expands Management Team

Allied CEO Ralph Marcuccilli attributes the company's success primarily to its commitment to technology advancements, and a focus on developing strategic partnerships. "Our years-long investment in our platform has resulted in a suite of payment options —distinguished by faster payments and a full-service digital experience from desktop to mobile—that differentiates financial institutions in a competitive marketplace," said Marcuccilli. "Financial institutions are now able to offer a fully-loaded, centralized payment hub from within their digital banking platform that rivals biller payment apps and encourages financial wellness. Our success is a direct result of our partners' and clients' trust in our innovation and service."

According to Allied President Kelli Schultz, the company expanded its management team to meet new milestones in 2021, which include increasing distribution partnerships, and focusing on product advancements that leverage data into actional intelligence and solutions that cater to the needs of small- to medium-size businesses.

Added as Chief Growth Officer effective November 30, 2020, Geoffrey Knapp is responsible for new business development within current partnership channels and developing go-to-market strategies for all products, including trade show management, branding, public relations, client retention, and adoption marketing. Knapp brings more than 20 years of financial services leadership, with extensive experience in payments and financial technology. Prior to joining Allied, he was General Manager of Payments at Atlanta, Ga.-based 2Checkout. Earlier experience includes 10+ years in digital banking and payments leadership positions with Fiserv, Inc., headquartered in Brookfield, Wisc.

Jeffrey Harper joined the company effective December 7, 2020 as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will expand the company's channel partner network and work in tandem with Knapp to fuel the delivery of industry-leading products with unrivaled service levels. Harper most recently was Chief Revenue Officer for Roanoke, Va.-based Klarivis. He also served as President of BSG Financial Group of Louisville, Ky., where he doubled the company's revenues and facilitated the successful sale of the business. Harper serves on the board of the Association for Financial Technology (AFT), has been a member of various banking associations, and serves on the executive advisory council at James Madison University's College of Business.

