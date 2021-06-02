Allied Payment Network Forges Partnership with Tyfone to Integrate Real-Time Payments Solutions into Digital Banking Platform

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile bill payment services to community financial institutions, announced its partnership with Portland, Ore.-based Tyfone, a leading provider of digital banking solutions. Tyfone will integrate Allied's core-connected, real-time digital payment solutions into its digital banking platform to deliver some of the industry's fastest money movement options.

Consumers and small business using Tyfone's digital banking platform can take advantage of Allied's industry-first technology that allows them to make real-time payments from within their financial institution's digital or mobile banking environment. With a single click, users can move funds immediately from their account to a biller or individual, providing an experience on par with payments services offered by MegaBanks, FinTechs and Retailers. The instant nature of the payments also enables more accurate record-keeping and enhanced financial wellness.

"Tyfone and Allied share the same passion for delivering an amazing user experience tied to innovative products," said Ralph Marcuccilli, founder and CEO of Allied. "Taking payments to the next level with our real-time core collection and payment processing allows financial institutions to build engagement, which is vital to longevity in this highly competitive marketplace."

Tyfone's clients will have seamless access to Allied's full suite of digital payment products, including PicturePay®; the financial industry's first mobile click-and-pay app; FlexPay bill pay with eBills; A2A and P2P payments; small business payments; and loan payments from external lending institutions.

"Tyfone is happy to expand our bill payment integration partners with Allied Payment Network. Its unique PicturePay component and real-time money movement capability will make it even easier for end-users to quickly pay their bills," said Siva Narendra, CEO & founder of Tyfone.

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is an industry-leading provider of emerging bill pay technologies to the financial services industries. Allied's innovative suite of online and mobile bill pay channels include solutions for Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, and online loan payments, among others. For more information, visit AlliedPayment.com.

About Tyfone

Tyfone is a leading provider of digital banking solutions. We focus on collaboration with community financial institutions with an open approach to integrations, and user experience that helps users "get things done"! Everyone builds features, not everyone builds relationships. We build both! For more information, please visit tyfone.com.

SOURCE Allied Payment Network

