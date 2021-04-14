Allied Payment Network Named One of the Best Places to Work for Second Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile bill payment services to banks and credit unions, announced today that it has again been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. Arizent and Best Companies Group created this annual survey and awards program in 2017 to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry in the U.S.; Allied was honored as a Best Place to Work for the second consecutive year.

Companies recognized this year operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

"This year, the fintech industry became a larger and more important sector of our economy," noted David Evans, chief content officer at Arizent. "This ranking helps highlight companies that have generous employee policies and positive cultures, and can help serve as a guide to job seekers in this competitive industry."

"From the beginning, we at Allied have prioritized our employees and their work environment to make ourselves a best place to work. By cultivating a positive, cohesive, and rewarding work environment, Allied attracts quality, dedicated team members to augment our success," explained Allied founder and CEO Ralph Marcuccilli. "We are honored to be named to this list and will always strive to be a best place to work."

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services, or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S. For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is an industry-leading provider of emerging bill pay technologies to community banks and credit unions. With its award-winning solution, PicturePay®, Allied pioneered the first mobile photo bill pay application for smartphones and has brought the same level of innovation to its full suite of online and mobile bill pay channels, including solutions for Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, and online loan payments, among others. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.

