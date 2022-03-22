Investor Vince Carney from Kansas City, MO seeks to streamline the process of acquiring fuel and trip permits in Connecticut.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Permits announced today that they are now officially serving customers seeking fuel and trip permits in the state of Connecticut. The company, which launched earlier this year, specializes in providing fuel and trip permits. Setting itself apart from the competition, Allied Permits offers several key features which include online permit deliveries in minutes, US-based support specialists and a completely paperless platform.

Allied Permits Launches in Connecticut

"We are thrilled to be serving those traveling in Connecticut on Allied Permits and the AlliedPermits.com platform," commented company Founder and President Vince Carney. "Connecticut represents a pivotal region for many transportation and logistics providers operating in the northeast corridor."

Connecticut represents a critical piece of the transportation infrastructure in the region. According to a recent study, nearly $500 billion in goods are transported to and from the "Constitution State" each year, and the state continues to spend significant funds to improve its robust transportation infrastructure.

Transportation providers that frequently perform interstate hauling often have an International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) decal and an International Registration Plan (IRP). These permits arose out of a need to find a solution for various states to earn registration and fuel tax without requiring trucks to register in every region and have multiple license plates. Connecticut requires trip permits for vehicles that do not have apportioned license plates but need to travel within the state's borders while driving a multi-axled vehicle or hauling over 26,000 pounds. Vehicles meeting these criteria will also need a fuel permit, as Connecticut participates in the IFTA.

Instead of acquiring expensive and administratively burdensome IRPs and IFTAs, those not frequently traveling across multiple states will often get a temporary fuel and trip permit, a much simpler and more economical alternative. Even some vehicles with IRPs will often use temporary trip permits when planning a route that takes them through a region they don't usually operate within.

ABOUT ALLIED PERMITS

Founded by Vincent Carney in Kansas City, Allied Permits seeks to streamline the process for those looking to obtain fuel and trip permits, while providing the best customer support in the industry. The company is currently licensed and operating for providing permits in Connecticut, with expansion plans underway. For more information, please visit www.AlliedPermits.com or email [email protected] .

SOURCE Allied Permits