Allied Permits Launches To Help Streamline Process Of Acquiring Fuel and Trip Permits

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Permits , the customer-focused fuel and trip permit provider, proudly announced its official launch today for customers seeking permits in Connecticut and Michigan. The company hopes to win over truckers, transportation professionals, and even newcomers to the industry through its unique features including online permit deliveries in minutes, US-based support specialists and their completely paperless platform.

"We are really excited to launch Allied Permits and the AlliedPermits.com platform," commented company Founder and President Vince Carney. "The process of getting the appropriate state and regulatory paperwork completed can be an arduous one in the transportation industry and we hope to make that a little easier."

Trucks that are constantly doing interstate hauling often have an International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) decal and an International Registration Plan (IRP). These items are a solution for various states to earn their fair share of registration and fuel tax without requiring trucks to register in every region and have multiple license plates. Fuel permits are required by any vehicles with three or more axles, or any vehicles over 26,000 pounds as well as vehicles traveling in multiple IFTA member jurisdictions. Trip permits are required for any vehicle that travels to another IRP jurisdiction that has either three or more axles or weighs over 26,000 pounds.

However, obtaining IRPs and IFTAs can be an administrative burden and quite expensive. For those not frequently traveling interstate, a much easier and more economical alternative is a fuel and trip permit. Even trucks with IRPs will often use temporary trip permits when planning a route that takes them through a region they don't usually travel within.

Founded by Vince Carney in Kansas City, MO, Allied Permits seeks to streamline the process for those looking to obtain fuel and trip permits. The company is currently licensed and operating for providing permits in the states of Connecticut and Michigan, but plans to expand to more states soon. For more information, please visit www.AlliedPermits.com or email [email protected] .

