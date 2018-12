Allied Reliability Introduces SmartCBM IIoT Condition-Based Maintenance

"Allied Reliability's proprietary Failure Mode Library makes SmartCBM unique," said Jay Burnette, Allied Reliability President & CEO. "Nearly every component part found in any equipment asset, system, or plant is represented in our Failure Mode Library. We built this database by analyzing over 3 million components at more than 1500 facilities during a 20-year period. SmartCBM leverages this data set to deliver early diagnosis of defects, identify the root cause of failures, and prescribe corrective actions."

SmartCBM offers flexible configuration options for data collection, data analysis, visualization and expert support. SmartCBM optionally integrates with the PTC ThingWorx platform for a complete IIoT solution, enabling the visualization of condition and process data.

About Allied Reliability

Allied Reliability is a recognized industry leader in reliability solutions and support, encompassing Maintenance & Reliability Engineering and Asset Health Management. Allied Reliability delivers sustainable productivity gains to manufacturing and process facilities by applying industry-leading practices, software applications, inspection services, custom-designed engineered products, and aftermarket repair services.

