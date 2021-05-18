Allied Resources Group President Dennis Zatlin Honored by Bringing Hope Home as 'Great Guy of the Year'

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Resources Group (ARG) is proud to announce that President and founder Dennis Zatlin was named Great Guy of the Year at Bringing Hope Home's (BHH) 20th Annual Great Guys Dinner at Downingtown Country Club.

Allied Resources Group

"We are lucky to have so many great people who support BHH in our mission to provide financial and emotional support to local families with cancer. Dennis and Linda Zatlin have been incredibly generous to our organization. They sponsor our annual dinner, golf tournaments, adopt-a-family event, and match all donations on Giving Tuesday. The Zatlins also participate in strategic planning and leverage their connections to help us secure great speakers for our fundraisers. We are so grateful and wanted to recognize their generosity at our dinner," said Director of Advancement John Farley.

"My wife and I are incredibly honored to receive the Great Guy award this year. This is a wonderful organization that benefits so many families in need while they battle cancer. Having lost both of our fathers and several friends to cancer, we understand that caregivers may also struggle emotionally and financially while supporting loved ones. We look forward to continuing our support of BHH so that many more families can get the help they need when it's needed most," said recipient Dennis Zatlin.

The Great Guys Dinner is BHH's biggest fundraiser of the year. Although the event was a bit smaller than usual due to COVID restrictions, the event raised over $225,000, which will help over 200 families. Highlights from the event include a keynote speech by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Jerome Bettis, who shared a beautiful story about his personal connection to having a family member with cancer. Beloved former Philadelphia Eagles coach Dick Vermeil was also in attendance and auctioned off a case of Vermeil Wine and a private dinner with him and his wife, Carol.

About Allied Resources Group

Allied Resources Group (ARG) is a family of companies providing turnkey critical infrastructure services to power and energy, healthcare, and life sciences markets. ARG's subsidiaries include staff augmentation and consulting group Allied Resources Technical Consultants, Allied Resources Medical Staffing (ARMS), Allied Engineering and Design, CATSI Inspection, and RTR Energy Solutions. While each of these companies is unique in discipline, they share ARG's common values of best-in-class service and an entrepreneurial culture for employees. To learn more, visit www.argroupllc.com.

About Bringing Hope Home

Bringing Hope Home® provides financial and emotional support to families living with cancer. Through the program, BHH directly pays household bills to ensure that families are able to stay in their homes with utilities on and food on the table while they are dealing with cancer. Learn more: www.bringinghopehome.org.

