Allied Restoration Services Inc. Has Achieved GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation

WEST COVINA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Restoration Services Inc., Southern California's number one recommended restoration service, has become the first company in the region to receive accreditation from the Global Risk and Advisory Council (GBAC) – an organization that helps businesses prepare for, respond to, and recover from biological threats, and biohazard situations and real-time crises including the Coronavirus Pandemic. The GBAC STAR™ accreditation program is the cleaning industry's only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation for facilities making its recipients the gold standard of clean.

To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, Allied Restoration successfully demonstrated compliance with the program's 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org .

"As Southern California's leading restoration company, we strive for all achievements and accreditations that help us help our community," said Allied Restoration's Founder & CEO O.P. Almaraz who was recently featured as a TEDx speaker and has a book coming out this month, titled Your Safe & Healthy Home: How to Protect Your Family and Get Peace of Mind. "We want to become the gold standard of restoration and help businesses and homes recover from and prepare for any disaster."

With more than 26 years of experience in restoration, decontamination and disinfection of bio-hazards, Allied Restoration has expanded its service to assist in cleaning, planning and deploying rapid response for COVID-19, becoming the preeminent expert in virus-related mitigation in Southern California, including Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange Counties.

"GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments," said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. "By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Allied Restoration has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely."

About Allied Restoration

Allied Restoration is a water damage, fire restoration, mold removal, virus disinfection, and construction company. They are known for their 21-point inspection that exposes potential threats to their client's properties and focuses on keeping families safe. They are committed to providing the best disaster restoration experience possible, working closely with insurance agents, brokers, adjusters, and clients to make sure the restoration process follows Allied's white-glove service to all customers. Allied Restoration's customer service reputation and its focus on discretion and privacy have earned them the trust of countless celebrities and ultra-high net worth individuals.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization's services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org .

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

