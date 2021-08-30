Allied Stone Introduces Its New Luxury Stone and Cabinetry Concept, Allied Gallery.

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Stone, a leading importer, fabricator, and installer of natural and engineered stone surfaces for over 20 years, continues to build on that rich heritage by introducing its new luxury stone and cabinetry concept, Allied Gallery. All Allied Stone showrooms in Austin, Dallas, Durant, Houston, and Lubbock will transition to Allied Gallery locations.



In addition to offering luxurious stone surfaces and accessories, Allied Gallery is adding custom cabinetry to the product lineup making it a total interiors solution destination. With an emphasis on interior design, stone and cabinetry are being used as a focal point beyond the kitchen and bath. Allied Gallery presents interior solutions to homeowners, interior designers, and custom home builders to fulfill those design dreams. The new brand launch includes an updated modern website and messaging. Starting with its Dallas location, a new, stylish showroom presentation will convey a luxury look, tone, and feel.



"We are excited to add this new luxury retail stone and cabinetry brand extension to Allied Stone's family of companies," says Gerard Goh, CAO of Allied Stone, Inc. "This new concept was developed to meet the growing interior design trends of the custom market. It allows us to successfully continue our strategic plan and grow our customer base," continues Mr. Goh.



Allied Gallery provides its clients with only the highest quality stone and cabinetry craftsmanship. As experts in fabrication and one of the largest importers of stone slabs in the U.S., Allied Gallery specializes in servicing unique kitchen and bath design needs for new custom homes and all interior remodeling projects. We provide, fabricate, and install customized stone solutions for countertops, vanities, walls, stairs, fireplaces, and more. By using innovative, robotic technology, our team can skillfully work beautiful stone into virtually any living space.



For more information, visit alliedgallery.com.

About: Allied Gallery is the new retail destination dedicated to clients with refined tastes who are passionate about luxurious stone and cabinetry creations. With a focus on interior design trends, Allied Gallery presents a unique one-stop destination for luxury stone surfaces and cabinetry. By using innovative, robotic technology, our team can skillfully work beautiful stone and cabinetry into virtually any living space.

