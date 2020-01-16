Allied Telesis is First to Automate Security Camera Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Telesis, a globally recognized innovator of smart technologies for an information-driven world, today announced that it is the first network vendor to facilitate the centralized management of video surveillance networks by integrating ONVIF protocols with their AMF network automation tool. This is good news, particularly for system integrators and service providers who want to better support their customers' camera and IoT networks with automated control, management, and maintenance.

The Open Network Video Interface Forum (ONVIF) is an industry forum that provides and promotes standardized interfaces for effective interoperability of IP-based physical security products. To date, Allied Telesis is the only manufacturer of Ethernet switches that integrates the ONVIF Profile Q protocol, which is aimed at seamless device management and is expected to become an open industry standard.

"Automated, self-healing networks are crucial to the reliability and efficiency of any industry today," says Graham Walker, VP Marketing at Allied Telesis. "Technologies are becoming more complex, especially in large, decentralized networks, but there is a significant lack of skilled operators and technicians. That's why we are investing in solutions to simplify and automate everyday tasks, so our customers can benefit from lower cost, lower risk, easier networking."

Autonomous Management Framework™ (AMF) enables intelligent automation across many aspects of network operation, from discovery, asset management, customized configuration, and troubleshooting to disaster recovery. As a result, AMF helps them to reduce operating and administration costs dramatically and to reduce the risk of human error.

For example, within a surveillance network, if an automatic reboot doesn't help, any employee can replace a faulty device just by cabling it and applying power. After that, the AMF automation platform takes care of the device's connection, configuration, and integration into the network.

Allied Telesis expects the pilot projects currently underway with manufacturers of IP-cameras and surveillance service providers to demonstrate an impressive range of benefits for commercial surveillance applications.

