Allied Telesis Wins Company of the Year and Software Product Categories at the Network Computing Awards 2019

The Network Computing Awards were established 13 years ago to recognize companies leading the way in strategic and innovative network management across technical categories, including networks, hardware, software, and data. Each year, winners are selected based on online votes from the magazine's readers and the public who feel a company's solutions and products are the best in their class.

Allied Telesis received the "Company of the Year" award, edging out Dell for the top spot. Earning this award is exciting news and strengthens the company's position as a leading enterprise networking company.

The awarded software products were Vista Manager EX and Autonomous Wave Control (AWC). Vista Manager EX auto-discovers and manages a wide range of devices, reduces network operating costs with intelligent services and provides a single management dashboard for wired and wireless networks. AWC is an advanced network technology that utilizes artificial intelligence to deliver significant improvements in wireless network connectivity and performance while reducing deployment and operating costs.

"We're very proud of our Company of the Year and Software award recognition at such a prestigious event," said Graham Walker, Product Marketing Director at Allied Telesis. "We believe our 30 years of experience and innovation makes Allied Telesis an ideal choice for enterprise networks, and that's been confirmed by the voting public."

The team additionally took home two honorable mentions for the x950 switch series, within the Data Center Product of the Year and Hardware Product of the Year categories. This is testament to the work Allied Telesis is doing to provide smart infrastructure solutions that make networking easier.

The Network Computing Awards were presented on the evening of 2nd May in London, UK.

About Allied Telesis

Allied Telesis is a global leader in IoT and SDN-enabled solutions for enterprise, government, education and critical infrastructure customers. Its solution portfolio delivers customized, state-of-the-art connectivity and networking solutions at the edge, empowering innovation, improving process agility and helping build a competitive advantage for customers globally.

With over 30 years' experience, 1,600 employees and 100k installations in over 60 countries, Allied Telesis is committed to providing customers with solutions designed and built to the highest standards and quality. Allied Telesis is recognized for innovating the way in which services and applications are delivered and managed, resulting in increased value and lower operating costs.

For more information, please visit www.alliedtelesis.com, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Allied Telesis

Related Links

http://www.alliedtelesis.com

