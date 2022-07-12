Allied Van Lines Names the Top Five Cities Where Pennsylvania Residents are Moving to

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, one of the world's largest moving companies, has listed the top five cities to which Pennsylvania residents are relocating to recently. Every year, Allied Van Lines produces a Migration Map report based on their data to show relocation rates across the United States.

Between the rolling hills of the Alleghenies to the bustling streets of Philly, Pennsylvania has always been considered an ideal place to live. However, despite the beautiful state's good features, Pennsylvania's population decreased by about 38,000 (0.3%) from April 2020 to July 2021. Many residents relocate to states with warmer weather conditions. As an expert in relocation, Allied Van Lines has used their data and research to compile a list of the top five cities where Pennsylvania residents are relocating. Allied Van Lines' Migration Map data was also used to examine why Pennsylvania residents are choosing to move out of state.

The top five relocation cities for Pennsylvania residents that were named by Allied Van Lines are as follows:

Washington D.C. Tampa, Florida Orlando, Florida Denver, Colorado Chicago, Illinois

The article shared by Allied Van Lines states facts, figures, and statistics that provide an explanation as to why Pennsylvania residents are deciding to relocate to a new destination. By listing population numbers and city characteristics, Allied Van Lines offers insight into the favorable qualities of each location. The Migration Map data implies that Pennsylvania residents are relocating in search of a different quality of living, including factors such as housing cost, unemployment numbers, and tax rates. Additionally, Pennsylvania residents appear to be moving to states with higher temperatures and more tolerable weather year-round.

"The COVID-19 pandemic caused drastic changes in the economies of many states, including that of Pennsylvania," stated Steve McKenna, Vice President and General Manager, Allied Van Lines. "In addition to the quality of living factors, many are choosing to migrate to states with warmer weather year-round. Although Pennsylvania experiences beautiful weather and various seasons, some residents would rather not deal with the bitter cold that comes with the state's winters."

Allied Van Lines has been named a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, government agencies, and non-profit organizations worldwide, with over 400 agent locations in North America. The moving company has been voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company by Women's Choice Awards for five consecutive years and is an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. As one of the leaders in the moving van industry, Allied Van Lines has the data and research tools required to analyze relocation patterns in the United States. The company's recently released article, "Where are Pennsylvania Residents Moving To?" can be viewed by visiting https://www.allied.com/migration-map/2021/pennsylvania .

