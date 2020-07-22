Allies in Action™ Membership Network to Champion Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy™

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YFJ Consulting, LLC announces the launch of Allies in Action™, a new membership community. The Allies in Action™ Membership Network is a place for non-people of color to unite in solidarity, taking action to champion, support and celebrate Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy™ (WOC).

WOC- Allies in Action

The group's work will begin with the Allies in Action: A Global Gathering event taking place online at 2:00 PM on July 27, 2020. The webinar will be moderated by Angelique Grant, PhD, Senior Consultant and Vice President at Aspen Leadership Group and include panelists:

Claudia Abate-Debat, Founder, The Foundation for Post Conflict Development

Sophia Copeman, Partner, Global Nonprofits, Perrett Laver

Wanda Deschamps, Founder and Principal Liberty Co

Kathleen Loehr, Senior Consultant, Aspen Leadership Group

Henri van Eeghen, CEO, Synergos

About Allies in Action™:

Allies in Action has been created not to educate about racism, but for those who truly wish to enact real change, coming forth as allies who are willing to use their privilege and resources towards the desired end result of racial equity, based upon four pillars:

EDUCATION

Engaging in anti-racism/unconscious bias virtual programs offered through WOC.

Engaging in anti-racism/unconscious bias virtual programs offered through WOC. LEGISLATION

Contacting elected officials at the local, state and federal levels to encourage support of anti-racist legislation/polices and pledging to vote towards racial justice in elections.

Contacting elected officials at the local, state and federal levels to encourage support of anti-racist legislation/polices and pledging to vote towards racial justice in elections. INCLUSION

Encouraging decision makers to recruit, hire and promote women of color to leadership positions in the non-profit and philanthropic sectors.

Encouraging decision makers to recruit, hire and promote women of color to leadership positions in the non-profit and philanthropic sectors. ACTION

Developing a personal or professional racial equity goal to accomplish this year and making a year-end gift towards racial equity.

About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson:

With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of organizations. Her fundraising expertise includes creating event and marketing partnerships; securing foundation, corporate, and government funding; and cultivating a diverse major gifts portfolio.

In addition to leading YFJ Consulting, LLC and WOC, Yolanda is the President of Women In Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, as a producer, and as an educator.

Registration for the event: https://www.yfj-consulting.com/events/allies-in-action-a-global-gathering

Allies in Action: https://www.yfj-consulting.com/allies-in-action

WOC Website: https://www.woc-fp.com/

CONTACT: Christine Kite Kelly: [email protected] , 203.505.8816

SOURCE WOC - YFJ Consulting, LLC

Related Links

https://www.woc-fp.com/

