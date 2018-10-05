Alligator Bioscience AB Interim Report January-September 2018

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The science behind the Nobel Prizes in Medicine and Chemistry constitutes the core in Alligator's research and development.

Significant events July-September

Preclinical development of ATOR-1015 completed. Application for Clinical Trial Authorization submitted.

New preclinical data supports the favorable safety profile of the 4-1BB antibody ATOR-1017.

Events after the end of the period

James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo to receive the Nobel Prize for their pioneering work in cancer immunotherapy, directly linked to ATOR-1015.

and to receive the Nobel Prize for their pioneering work in cancer immunotherapy, directly linked to ATOR-1015. Frances H. Arnold , George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter to receive the Nobel Prize for their work on directed evolution of enzymes and phage display, which constitutes the core in Alligator's unique FIND® and ALLIGATOR-GOLD® technologies.

, and Sir Gregory P. Winter to receive the Nobel Prize for their work on directed evolution of enzymes and phage display, which constitutes the core in Alligator's unique FIND® and ALLIGATOR-GOLD® technologies. Alligator Bioscience received a research government grant from Vinnova.

Financial summary

July-September

Net sales, SEK 0.2 million (1.8).

Operating result, SEK -39.9 million (-24.5).

Result for the period, SEK -39.6 million (-25.8).

Result per share, SEK -0.56 (-0.36).

Cash and cash equivalents, incl. interest-bearing securities, SEK 478 million (587).

Cash flow for the period, SEK -39.7 million (-25.4).

January-September

Net sales, SEK 1.4 million (5.6).

(5.6). Operating result, SEK -123.0 million (-73.0).

(-73.0). Result for the period, SEK -119.5 million (-76.3).

(-76.3). Result per share, SEK -1.67 (-1.07).

(-1.07). Cash flow for the period, SEK -70.0 million (-141.5).

Financial summary (Group):

2018 2017 2018 2017 2017 Jul-Sep Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Sep Jan-Dec Net sales, TSEK (SEK thousand) 197 1,770 1,364 5,576 56,875 Operating profit/loss -39,918 -24,459 -123,020 -73,032 -62,299 Profit/loss for the period, TSEK -39,635 -25,772 -119,454 -76,274 -63,758 Cash flow for the period, TSEK -39,691 -25,409 -69,990 -141,479 -183,173 Cash, cash equivalents and bonds, TSEK 478,355 587,578 478,355 587,578 547,041 Equity ratio, % 95% 97% 95% 97% 96% R&D costs as % of operating costs excluding impairments 76.2% 69.3% 76.0% 69.5% 73.3% Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -0.56 -0.36 -1.67 -1.07 -0.89 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -0.56 -0.36 -1.67 -1.07 -0.89 Average number of employees 51 43 49 40 42

Read the complete report in the attached pdf.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

