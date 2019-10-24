Alligator Bioscience AB Interim report January-September 2019

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are now regaining the exclusive, global rights to develop and commercialize ADC-1013 and at the same time receive enough ADC-1013 substance to, with or without a new partner, bring ADC-1013 into Phase II clinical trials next year. In total, we now have three projects in clinical development, and soon another one where the first patient in Phase I will be dosed," commented CEO Per Norlén.

Significant events July-September

Alligator regains the global rights for the CD40 antibody ADC-1013 (mitazalimab) from Janssen.

Alligator continued its work on the clinical development plan for mitazalimab with the goal of starting a Phase II study in 2020.

Antibody agreement was signed with Biotheus Inc. of China , which obtained Chinese rights to an antibody from the antibody library ALLIGATOR-GOLD.

Events after the end of the period

ATOR-1015: The Phase I clinical trial is progressing well with seven dose levels evaluated for initial safety. Currently, doses of 100 mg, about 1.5 mg/kg, are given every two weeks.

ALG.APV-527: Along with co-development partner Aptevo, discussions are initiated with additional partners for the upcoming clinical development of ALG.APV-527 and, therefore, the submission of the application for permission to start clinical trial is delayed. For Alligator, this ensures that resources are available in order to bring the clinical portfolio forward with full force.

Financial information

July-September 2019

Net sales, SEK 4.3 million (0.2)

(0.2) Total operating costs SEK -62.9 million (-40.6)

(-40.6) Operating result, SEK -58.5 million (-39.9)

(-39.9) Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.79 (-0.56)

(-0.56) Cash flow for the period, SEK -46.8 million (-39.7)

(-39.7) Cash, cash equivalents, incl securities, SEK 302.4 million (478.4)

January-September 2019

Net sales, SEK 4.4 million (1.4)

(1.4) Total operating costs SEK -160.2 million (-125.5)

(-125.5) Operating result, SEK -155.2 million (-123.0)

(-123.0) Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -2.11 (-1.67)

(-1.67) Cash flow for the period, SEK -126.0 million (-70.0)

Read the complete report in the pdf below.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: ADC-1013 (mitazalimab), ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

