Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) Interim Report January-March 2019

First patient dosed in Phase I clinical study of ATOR-1015

Apr 17, 2019, 02:25 ET

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Significant events January-March

  • First patient dosed in Phase I clinical study of ATOR-1015.
  • New preclinical data presented demonstrating strong anti-tumor effects for the 4-1BB antibody ATOR-1017.
  • Alligator Bioscience launched RUBY™, a novel concept in bispecific antibody formats.

Events after the end of the period

  • Tumor-localizing properties of ATOR-1015 demonstrated by live imaging.
  • New preclinical data for ATOR-1144 demonstrates potential for activation of both the innate and the adaptive immune system as well as direct anti-tumor effects.

Financial information

January-March 2019

  • Net sales, SEK 0.0 million (0.8)
  • Total operating costs SEK -46.7 million (-45.0)
  • Operating result, SEK -46.2 million (-44.0)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.62 (-0.59)
  • Cash flow for the period, SEK -34.3 million (0.8)
  • Cash and cash equivalents, including securities, SEK 402.9 million (436.4)

    • "This is a very exciting year for Alligator. We currently have two projects – ADC-1013 and ATOR-1015 – in clinical development. These projects will soon be joined by ATOR-1017," CEO Per Norlén comments.

    Read the complete report in the pdf below.

    The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 a.m. CEST on April 17, 2019.

    About Alligator Bioscience

    Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

    ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc. for global development and commercialization.

    Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) Interim Report January-March 2019

