Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) Interim Report January-March 2019
First patient dosed in Phase I clinical study of ATOR-1015
STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Significant events January-March
- First patient dosed in Phase I clinical study of ATOR-1015.
- New preclinical data presented demonstrating strong anti-tumor effects for the 4-1BB antibody ATOR-1017.
- Alligator Bioscience launched RUBY™, a novel concept in bispecific antibody formats.
Events after the end of the period
- Tumor-localizing properties of ATOR-1015 demonstrated by live imaging.
- New preclinical data for ATOR-1144 demonstrates potential for activation of both the innate and the adaptive immune system as well as direct anti-tumor effects.
Financial information
January-March 2019
- Net sales, SEK 0.0 million (0.8)
"This is a very exciting year for Alligator. We currently have two projects – ADC-1013 and ATOR-1015 – in clinical development. These projects will soon be joined by ATOR-1017," CEO Per Norlén comments.
About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 55 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.
ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc. for global development and commercialization.
