Alligator Bioscience launches a new immuno-oncology concept

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) announced today that the company launches a new concept for patient specific immunotherapy, called Neo-X-Prime. Alligator presents the concept at the scientific congress 11th World Bispecific Summit held September 22-24, 2020.

The new concept, based on Alligator's bispecific format RUBY™, build on bispecific antibodies that physically connect tumor debris from the patient's cancer cells with the relevant immune cells, resulting in strong and tumor selective immune activation. This is thought to increase both the accuracy of the immune attack, and the overall anti-tumor effect. The issue with today's cancer vaccines is that it is not obvious what structure the immune system should be directed towards, and the vaccine must be produced specifically for each single patient. In Alligator's concept, the bispecific antibody could solve all this.

"The new concept may be viewed as a patient specific therapeutic vaccination with the aim of curing cancer. The early data are extremely promising and show that Neo-X-Prime antibodies have the potential to induce anti-tumor effects superior to any current treatment option", said Per Norlén, CEO at Alligator Bioscience.

Today, September 24 at 5:20 pm CEST (1:20 pm EDT) Dr Peter Ellmark, VP Discovery at Alligator, will give a presentation with the title "Priming Neoantigen Specific T-Cells with a Novel Bispecific Antibody". For further information, see bispecific.com.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates: Mitazalimab, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 (co-developed with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.) and AC101 (in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.). Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

