Alligator Bioscience postpones the Annual General Meeting to June 1, 2021

LUND, Sweden, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that the board of directors has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting to June 1, 2021, in connection with that Søren Bregenholt takes office as new CEO of Alligator.

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and in order to reduce the risk of infection spreading, the board of directors has decided that the Annual General Meeting will be held only by advance voting (postal vote) in accordance with temporary legislation. This means that the Annual General Meeting will be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, proxies or external parties and that shareholders' exercise of voting rights at the Annual General Meeting can only take place by shareholders voting in advance in the order prescribed.

Further information regarding the Annual General Meeting and instructions for the advance voting can be found in the notice to the Annual General Meeting, which will be published no later than four weeks before the new date, and on Alligator's website, https://alligatorbioscience.se/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/.

The Annual General Meeting was originally scheduled to be held on May 4, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Malin Carlsson, Interim CEO

Phone: +46 46 540 82 00

E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 a.m. CET on April 3, 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets ATOR-1017 and mitazalimab. Furthermore, there are two partnered assets: ALG.APV-527 in co-development with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. In addition, the company has developed a novel concept for more patient-specific immunotherapy: Neo-X-Prime™. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

