Allison Grubbs Named New Director of Broward County Library

Since joining the staff of BCL, Ms. Grubbs has been instrumental in the library's award-winning efforts to provide community library services during the COVID-19 pandemic, helped shepherd the Division through a conversion of the libraries' automation system and has expanded the online program offerings for the public. Ms. Grubbs actively represents BCL on the statewide level as the Vice-Chair for the Intellectual Freedom Committee and at the national level as a member of the Urban Libraries Council.

"I am honored to be selected for this position and to have the opportunity to serve the people and communities of Broward County," says Grubbs. "I am committed to continuing our tradition of excellence as we move into a promising future."

"Our world-class library system is vital to our community and deserves a dedicated and experienced leader. I have the utmost confidence in Ms. Grubbs and her ability to continue to implement creative ways to serve Broward County residents," says Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry.

Ms. Grubbs earned her Masters of Library and Information Science from Valdosta State University and completed her undergraduate studies at North Georgia College and State University.

About Broward County Libraries

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, was founded in 1974 and is the largest library system in Florida by square footage. Broward County Libraries Division provides convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter.

