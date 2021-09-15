AllMed Announces Jeff Card as Vice President of Clinical Operations

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc., a leading provider of utilization management (UM) and independent review (IRO) services, today announced that Jeff Card has joined its executive leadership team as Vice President of Clinical Operations.

Jeff Card

"At AllMed, we are committed to continuous innovation and optimizing the clinical decision-making process in the delivery of industry-leading quality reviews," said Maridy McGinnis, AllMed CEO and President. "Jeff's experience in healthcare combined with implementing lean methodologies will bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of our clinical operations, to meet the growing needs of our customers."

A former Director of Clinical Review at Premera Blue Cross, Card brings to AllMed his strong leadership expertise in UM and operational effectiveness. Taken together, these will provide opportunities for our clinical operations to grow with the business.

"I am excited about the collaborative culture at AllMed and the teams' relentless focus on meeting the needs of its customers," said Jeff Card, AllMed Vice President of Clinical Operations. "I look forward to pairing my experience in healthcare, UM workflow, responsive customer service and continuous improvement methodologies to best match clients' evolving needs."

Card will collaborate with Dr. Kathryn Kolonic, AllMed Medical Director and Vice President, in delivering high-quality reviews, within requested turnaround times, that will scale at the rate of our clients' projected growth. This partnership will ensure streamlined access to the AllMed panel of physician generalist and board-certified specialists.

ABOUT ALLMED HEALTHCARE MANAGEMENT

Since 1995, tailored utilization management (UM) and independent review organization (IRO) services from AllMed have provided the informed guidance leading health care payers require to deliver determinations with confidence. AllMed works as an essential extension of their clients' teams to deliver clinical decision-making that supports improved patient care while ensuring appropriate health care utilization. As trusted advisors setting the bar for our evolving industry. The AllMed payer community impact is substantial, as evidenced by the coordination and management of cases for more than 200 million Americans.

To learn more, please visit AllMedmd.com or call (800) 400-9916. Please follow us on LinkedIn.

FOR INQUIRIES

Nancy Narraway

VP of Sales and Marketing

AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc.

(800) 400-9916

SOURCE AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc.

