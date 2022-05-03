ALLMED EARNS URAC REACCREDITATION IN IRO COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL, VERSION 5.2 AND HEALTH UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT VERSION 7.4

The designations demonstrate the highest level of commitment to quality healthcare

PORTLAND, Ore., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc., a leading provider of utilization management (UM) and independent review (IRO) services, is proud to announce that it has earned URAC reaccreditations for both IRO Comprehensive Review: Internal & External, Version 5.2 and Health Utilization Management, Version 7.4. URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management. By achieving this status, AllMed demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes. AllMed has held URAC IRO Comprehensive Review: Internal & External accreditation since 2014 and Health Utilization Management accreditation since 2019.

"Quality and compliance are embedded in the AllMed culture," said Maridy McGinnis, CEO, AllMed. "Our health plan and payer clients, and their members, depend on us to provide services at the highest standard. This is why earning these reaccreditations is so important to us."

"URAC accreditation shows that AllMed adheres to best-in-class industry standards for clinical excellence, collaborative care, patient empowerment, risk management and organizational leadership and accountability. With this distinction, AllMed demonstrates excellence in quality health care delivery and their commitment to ensuring patient safety," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.

