AllMed Healthcare Management Joins Fight to End Opioid Epidemic

PORTLAND, Ore., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllMed Healthcare Management announced today a corporate initiative designed to increase coverage of and access to evidence-based addiction treatment. A cornerstone of the initiative is a partnership with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit focused on transforming the addiction recovery system. AllMed is also investing in additional efforts to educate providers, payers and policymakers about evidence-based addiction treatment and will host a webinar June 20 for providers and payers on opioid use disorder.

As a leading provider of comprehensive physician review services, AllMed Healthcare Management partners with top health care payers to provide patients better access to evidenced-based care. Shatterproof is a national nonprofit focused on transforming the addiction recovery system.

The opioid epidemic is an urgent, far-reaching crisis that has touched the lives of many Americans. In fact, drug overdoses are the No. 1 cause of accidental death in America, claiming the lives of nearly 200 Americans a day. And although the epidemic is growing, research shows few people have access to treatment proven to save lives.

AllMed partners with leading payers and managed care organizations to make care management decisions for a wide range of conditions and procedures, including the treatment of substance use disorders. In that role, it has seen substance use-related claims growing dramatically. In 2018, AllMed tripled the number of cases it reviewed for addiction recovery services compared to a year earlier.

"We are witnessing first-hand the tremendous increase in requests for addiction recovery services, but research shows not all patients are receiving the care they need and deserve," said Andrew Rowe, chairman and CEO of AllMed Healthcare Management. "As an industry, we must continue to promote access to quality, evidence-based care. We know Shatterproof shares this goal, and we look forward to working together on this important issue."

"As Shatterproof works to transform the way the system is aligned to treat and prevent addiction, we are glad to have partners like AllMed on board," said Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof. "AllMed's expertise will be a strong asset as we work to broaden our partnerships with leading health care organizations nationwide."

In addition to its partnership with Shatterproof, AllMed will be hosting a series of webinars for payers and providers on opioid use disorder and evidence-based addiction treatment. June 20, AllMed Medical Director Dr. David Spiro will lead an interactive discussion with Rowe and Dr. Alina Vrinceanu-Hamm, a board-certified general and addiction psychiatrist, on the opioid epidemic.



About AllMed Healthcare Management:

As a leading provider of comprehensive physician review services, AllMed Healthcare Management partners with top health care payers to provide patients better access to evidenced-based care, while controlling overutilization that drives health care costs. AllMed's partners coordinate and manage care for more than 200 million Americans. In May 2019, the company received the Oregon Ethics in Business Award, which honors organizations demonstrating ethical business practice in the workplace, the marketplace, the environment and the community.

Contact: Amy Fletcher Faircloth, ‪(720) 460-0276

216354@email4pr.com

SOURCE AllMed Healthcare Management