Allocation Announces Selection of Doug Markle as CEO for North America

ATLANTA, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allocation North America, the Institute for Procurement Strategy's "Best-in-Class" winner for its integrated supplier portal and tendering system, today announced the hiring of Doug Markle as the new Chief Executive Officer. Markle is a recognized leader and expert within the procurement and supply chain solutions industry, boasting over 20 years of experience in which he has driven success in a wide variety of start-up and established businesses.

"Doug brings with him a wealth of direct experience and knowledge," says Bernhard Soltmann, Allocation Network's co-founder. "His understanding of how organizations engage with their suppliers is second to none, and his ability to drive results within solution providers, like ourselves, makes him a powerful addition to our team. As the North American market remains strategic to our future, we wanted to secure the best possible option to continue our momentum."

"Throughout his career, Doug has brought both sales prowess and domain expertise to the procurement technology market," says industry analyst Jason Busch, founder of Azul Partners and SpendMatters.com. "I've always admired and respected Doug's knowledge of the supplier management and source-to-pay market. And I count him on a very small list of commercial leaders that are deeply expert in what they are selling. This will be important as Allocation expands into North America, given the huge opportunity for direct materials procurement solutions with nascent adoption to date."

Prior to joining Allocation, Markle has served in leadership positions within a number of well-known providers, such as: Lavante, HICX Solutions, Aravo Solutions, CVM Solutions, Silver Oak Solutions, TrueSource, and more. With over 20 years of experience dealing with procurement and supply chain solutions, and over 25 years in executive positions, Doug is a recognized leader in our industry and has been regularly identified as a Supply and Demand Chain Executive "Pro to Know".

"I am excited to be joining Allocation, an organization I have long regarded as the industry-leading provider for sourcing and quality assurance of direct materials," states Markle. "Allocation is not limited to that, however. Being intimate with the vast array of supplier management needs, I have been particularly impressed with Allocation's amazing depth in areas such as requisitioning, supplier risk, supplier collaboration, and more." The new executive joins Allocation after a banner year that has enjoyed record growth in terms of revenue and worldwide client acquisition, the expansion of the executive management team, as well as a significant product development that has resulted into immediate and quantifiable value for the customer base.

About Allocation Network GmbH

Allocation Network GmbH was founded in 1998, with headquarters in Munich, Germany and Chicago, Illinois. Our solutions are designed to optimize customer and supplier relationships within strategic direct materials purchasing.

As an expert in software solutions and services in strategic purchasing and quality management, Allocation Network is a long-standing partner of companies such as BMW Group, Siemens, Magna and many more. With our e-sourcing, e-auctions and supplier collaboration software, our customers optimize their processes, achieve better results and achieve the highest level of compliance. Nowhere else can companies manage the direct materials engagement from requisition, to sourcing, through quality control and change requests.

