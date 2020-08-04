AlloSource honors Dr. Ergun Kocak with the annual Dr. Steven Gitelis Inspiration Award

"It's been an honor to work with AlloSource on innovations in reconstructive surgery," said Dr. Kocak. "In my experience, allograft tissue is a crucial part of the procedures I perform, and I am proud to participate in creating ways to make surgery easier and more importantly, make patient outcomes better."

Dr. Kocak is a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in advanced aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries of the breast and body. He is fellowship-trained in microvascular reconstruction and performs over 200 deep inferior epigastric perforator (DIEP) and other microvascular free flap breast reconstructions yearly. He has authored dozens of scientific and clinical research papers published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Dr. Kocak has also been invited to speak at symposiums across the United States and around the world.

"Dr. Kocak has been a great partner to AlloSource," said Thomas Cycyota, AlloSource President and CEO. "He is dedicated to improving the lives of his patients and creating better outcomes through the use of allograft tissue. His efforts further our company's mission to honor the gift of donation. We look forward to working together with Dr. Kocak for many years to come."

The award is named after Dr. Steven Gitelis, a highly regarded orthopedic surgeon and one of AlloSource's founding medical directors.

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin, soft-tissue and custom-machined allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a world leader in cell-based products, cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

