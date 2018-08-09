AlloSource Named One Of The 100 Healthiest Workplaces In America By Healthiest Employers

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource, an organization dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue, today announced that Healthiest Employers® named AlloSource one of the 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Over 1,000 organizations across the United States applied for the award, which measures employees on six essential values: vision, culture/engagement, learning, expertise, metrics and technology. Healthiest Employers' annual "Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America" program honors leaders in corporate wellness and rewards employers that demonstrate a strategic vision for their company's role in the overall healthcare environment.

"We are honored to receive this award and look forward to the ongoing evolution of our wellness program," said Shelley Zelin, AlloSource Chief Human Resources Officer. "We continue to holistically expand our offerings to include financial, educational, physical and mental wellbeing to support the important work our employees do every day. It's wonderful to see our employees take advantage of these benefits and embrace the possibilities of more great days at work and more great days at home."

AlloSource's wellness program has received local and national recognition for its unique benefits. The organization has an onsite health clinic, managed by CareHere, for employees and their families. The AlloCaresTM Health Clinic provides access to a broad scope of services, including physical exams, disease management, and personalized health coaching. In addition, AlloSource offers an onsite fitness area and fitness classes. The wellness program continues to expand with opportunities in financial, educational and mental wellbeing to provide a broad array of opportunities for employees and their families to take charge of their overall wellness.

About AlloSource

AlloSource is dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue through pioneering research in regenerative therapies. The organization offers life-saving and life-enhancing solutions in orthopedic, spine, burn and wound procedures to help restore patient health and mobility. As a world leader in cell-based products, fresh cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

Media Contact

Megan Duggan

AlloSource

720. 382. 2766

mduggan@allosource.org

SOURCE AlloSource

Related Links

https://www.allosource.org

