AlloSource® Names Tendon And Ligament Portfolio Under New Brand AlloConnex™

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue allografts to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced it is naming its tendon and ligament portfolio under the new brand AlloConnex™.

"Over the past 25 years, our offering of tendons and ligaments has grown, and the timing felt right to package this robust product line under a new brand," said Kevin Whitten, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales. "AlloConnex aligns with AlloSource's other brands, while conveying the physical connection of tendon and ligament transplantation through the skilled hands of a surgeon."

The AlloConnex tendon and ligament portfolio supports a multitude of procedures surgeons perform to connect patients back to their active lifestyles. AlloSource's tendon supply includes single strand, double strand, double bundle and pre-shaped configurations. Specific allografts in the AlloConnex portfolio include the Achilles, anterior tibialis, gracilis, peroneus longus, posterior tibialis and semitendinosus tendons, as well as patellar ligaments.

AlloConnex tendons and ligaments are cleansed by AlloSource's AlloTrue™ technology. The patented process is designed to penetrate deep within donor tissue, removing blood and lipids, as well as reducing bioburden. AlloTrue utilizes a combination of treatments including antibiotics and alcohol. The deep cleansing, with minimal tissue manipulation, results in microbial inactivation while maintaining the biomechanical properties of the tendons and ligaments.

To learn more about AlloConnex tendons and ligaments, please visit allosource.org/products/alloconnex.

About AlloSource

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin, soft-tissue and custom-machined allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a world leader in cell-based products, cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

