ALLOSOURCE RECOGNIZED AS THE TOP COLORADO BIOSCIENCE MANUFACTURER

CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, has been recognized as 2022 Bioscience Manufacturer of the Year by CompanyWeek's Colorado Manufacturing Awards (CMA) program. Since 2016, the CMA program has been recognizing industry leaders for their critical roles in shaping American manufacturing across an array of sectors.

"Each year, selecting the CMA Bioscience Manufacturer of the Year is a difficult task, given the quality of companies and finalists. This year was no different, but recognizing the work and contributions of AlloSource has never seemed so important. Congratulations to the men and women of this incredible company," stated Bart Taylor, CompanyWeek founder and co-presenter of the CMAs.

Taylor featured AlloSource CEO Tom Cycyota in a session with the group of finalists and alumni at the March 10 luncheon about steering a mission-driven organization through the turbulence of the pandemic.

"As the largest homegrown biotech company in Colorado, it's an honor to win this prestigious award and to be ranked among these top organizations in our great state," stated Cycyota. "Though the nature of processing donor tissue into transplantable allografts involves unique manufacturing methods, our mission remains at the forefront, keeping us constantly striving for more effective ways to maximize the gift of donation while improving patient outcomes."

This is the first time AlloSource has won this prestigious award. The only program of its kind in the United States, the CMA program brings together business leaders in a celebration of the modern manufacturing economy, focusing on highlighting the importance of manufacturing for Colorado.

About AlloSource

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin and soft-tissue allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a leading manufacturer of cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

