Allosource Scientists Contribute To NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Study On Antimicrobial Survivability On The International Space Station

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource, an organization dedicated to advancing the science and use of transplantable allogeneic cells and tissue, served as a contributing science team to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory's (JPL) scientific study on further antimicrobial survivability on the International Space Station (ISS). The science and results were highlighted in the recently published article titled "Multi-drug resistant Enterobacter bugandensis species isolated from the International Space Station and comparative genomic analyses with human pathogenic strains" in BMC Microbiology.

As a follow-up to a previous study, which used molecular methods to characterize genes from ISS environmental samples, this current study focused specifically on five ISS isolated Enterobacter bugandesis species and their antimicrobial survivability. E. bugandesis is a common intestinal organism; the strains found on the ISS do not pose a risk to human health. The study categorized a pattern of antimicrobial resistance genes associated with all five strains which differed from similar terrestrial strains. Because microorganisms will always be present in human-based spaceflight, these microbial studies of the ISS are critical for the development of mitigation procedures on future long-duration missions.

"Working with the NASA/JPL team is an amazing experience and AlloSource's scientists are grateful for the opportunity to support the strides in understanding the amplified health challenges of living in space," said Peter Stevens, PhD, AlloSource Chief New Ventures Officer. "While AlloSource's day-to-day work with human cells and tissue takes place on earth, we look forward to continued collaboration with JPL rooted in science and health."

AlloSource's scientists supported the study by providing the initial identification of antibiotic resistance, which was confirmed at JPL by genomic sequencing. In addition to research collaboration on ISS microbiology, AlloSource continues to leverage technologies developed by NASA and JPL for assembly and launch operations to advance microbial research in tissue processing.

