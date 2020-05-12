Allot Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for communication service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited first quarter 2020 financial results.

Highlights

First quarter revenues were $29.3 million , up 16% year-over-year;

, up 16% year-over-year; Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 74.8% compared to 72.4% in the first quarter of 2019 and GAAP gross margin increased to 74.0% compared to 71.2% in the first quarter of 2019;

Non-GAAP net loss of $0.4 million and GAAP net loss $1.7 million , both significantly improved from non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million and GAAP net loss of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2019;

and GAAP net loss , both significantly improved from non-GAAP net loss of and GAAP net loss of in the first quarter of 2019; Cash and investments at the end of the first quarter totaled $110.7 million compared to $117.6 million at year-end 2019;

compared to at year-end 2019; Two additional recurring security revenue deals signed with new operators during the first quarter

Financial Outlook

Management reiterates its prior issued guidance, with expectations for full year 2020 revenues to grow to between $135 -140 million, representing accelerated double-digit growth. In addition, expectations are that second quarter revenue will exceed those reported for the first quarter of 2020;

-140 million, representing accelerated double-digit growth. In addition, expectations are that second quarter revenue will exceed those reported for the first quarter of 2020; Management continues to expect to return to profitability on a quarterly basis before year-end;

Management continues to expect to close additional Recurring Security Revenue deals in 2020 and reiterates that the MAR* (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) of new deals expected to be signed in 2020 should exceed $140 million

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are pleased with our first quarter results. We grew revenues by 16% year-over-year, while improving margins and continuing our advance toward profitability."

Continued Mr. Antebi, "COVID-19 is presenting Allot with both challenges and opportunities. Operators worldwide are seeing growth in demand for bandwidth of up to 40%, as well as an increase in cyber attacks on consumers and SMBs. While some operators are delaying tasks they consider less critical, we see overall demand for Allot products and services at similar levels to what we saw before COVID-19, and in some areas, we even see somewhat increased demand."

Concluded Mr. Antebi, "Despite the employees from both Allot and our customers working from home, as well as the other adaptations we have all made, we are continuing to work toward meeting our goals and are on track to achieving our original 2020 plan. I believe that long-term, the growth in bandwidth needs and increased cyber security needs will further increase demand for Allot solutions."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $29.3 million, an increase of 16% compared to $25.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2020 was $21.7 million (gross margin of 74.0%), a 20% improvement compared with $18.0 million (gross margin of 71.2%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2020 was $21.9 million (gross margin of 74.8%), a 19% improvement compared with $18.3 million (gross margin of 72.4%) in the first quarter of 2019.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2020 improved to $1.7 million, or $0.05 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.10 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2020 improved to $0.4 million, or $0.01 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per basic share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Cash and investments as of March 31, 2020 totaled $110.7 million, compared with $117.6 million, as of December 31, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 earnings results today, May 12, 2020 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-281-1167, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0664

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: https://investors.allot.com

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 23 million subscribers in Europe.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







Revenues $ 29,289

$ 25,342 Cost of revenues 7,610

7,293 Gross profit 21,679

18,049







Operating expenses:





Research and development costs, net 8,699

7,174 Sales and marketing 11,522

11,477 General and administrative 3,041

2,705 Total operating expenses 23,262

21,356 Operating loss (1,583)

(3,307) Financial and other income, net 151

532 Loss before income tax expenses (1,432)

(2,775)







Tax expenses 228

558 Net Loss (1,660)

(3,333)







Basic net loss per share $ (0.05)

$ (0.10)







Diluted net loss per share $ (0.05)

$ (0.10)







Weighted average number of shares used in





computing basic net loss per share 34,625,632

33,983,863







Weighted average number of shares used in





computing diluted net loss per share 34,625,632

33,983,863

TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2020

2019





(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues $ 7,610

$ 7,293

Share-based compensation (1) (67)

(60)

Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(232)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 7,391

$ 7,001













GAAP gross profit $ 21,679

$ 18,049

Gross profit adjustments 219

292

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 21,898

$ 18,341













GAAP operating expenses $ 23,262

$ 21,356

Share-based compensation (1) (857)

(685)

Amortization of intangible assets (2) -

(188)

Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3) 103

(295)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 22,508

$ 20,188













GAAP financial and other income $ 151

$ 532

Exchange rate differences* 218

(2)

Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 369

$ 530













GAAP taxes on income $ 228

$ 558

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded (60)

(16)

Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 168

$ 542













GAAP Net Loss $ (1,660)

$ (3,333)

Share-based compensation (1) 924

745

Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

420

Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3) (103)

295

Exchange rate differences 218

(2)

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 60

16

Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (409)

$ (1,859)













GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.05)

$ (0.10)

Share-based compensation 0.03

0.02

Amortization of intangible assets 0.00

0.02

Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities (0.00)

0.01

Exchange rate differences 0.01

(0.00)

Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.01)

$ (0.05)

























Weighted average number of shares used in







computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 34,625,632

33,983,863

























Weighted average number of shares used in







computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 34,625,632

33,983,863













* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets

and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.







































TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2020

2019





(Unaudited)













(1) Share-based compensation:









Cost of revenues $ 67

$ 60



Research and development costs, net 242

169



Sales and marketing 378

283



General and administrative 237

233





$ 924

$ 745













(2) Amortization of intangible assets









Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 232



Sales and marketing -

188





$ 152

$ 420













(3) Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities









Research and development costs, net $ (103)

$ 295





$ (103)

$ 295



TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)













March 31,

December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 29,494

$ 16,930 Short-term bank deposits

800

5,557 Restricted deposit

32,156

23,183 Available-for-sale marketable securities

47,841

61,012 Trade receivables, net

23,140

29,008 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,589

6,528 Inventories

15,153

10,668 Total current assets

156,173

152,886









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Restricted deposit

440

10,913 Severance pay fund

341

387 Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,797

6,368 Deferred taxes

432

517 Other assets

766

926 Total long-term assets

7,776

19,111









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

8,700

8,135 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

34,884

35,037









Total assets

$ 207,533

$ 215,169









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 13,944

$ 11,676 Deferred revenues

29,921

36,360 Short-term operating lease liabilities

2,951

3,151 Other payables and accrued expenses

19,885

22,255 Total current liabilities

66,701

73,442









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

6,075

5,262 Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,738

3,820 Accrued severance pay

749

794 Total long-term liabilities

9,562

9,876









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

131,270

131,851 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 207,533

$ 215,169

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











Cash flows from operating activities:







Net Loss $ (1,660)

$ (3,333)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation 788

616

Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees 924

745

Amortization of intangible assets 152

420

Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 1

(65)

Decrease in other assets 160

67

Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 171

77

Changes in operating leases, net (711)

(206)

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 5,868

(2,593)

Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses (401)

(1,147)

Increase in inventories (4,485)

(1,910)

Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net 84

(33)

Increase in trade payables 2,268

2,557

Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (1,325)

1,023

Decrease in deferred revenues (5,626)

(592)

Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (1,718)

1,893

Net cash used in operating activities (5,510)

(2,481)











Cash flows from investing activities:







Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit 1,500

(83)

Redemption of short-term deposits 4,757

3,986

Purchase of property and equipment (1,351)

(729)

Investment in available-for sale marketable securities (375)

(11,584)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities 12,923

11,379

Net cash provided by investing activities 17,454

2,969











Cash flows from financing activities:







Exercise of employee stock options 620

606

Net cash provided by financing activities 620

606











Increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,564

1,094

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 16,930

16,336

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 29,494

$ 17,430



