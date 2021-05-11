Allot Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited first quarter 2021 financial results.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Continued growth: revenues of $31.2 million , up 6% year-over-year;

, up 6% year-over-year; End of quarter cash and investments of $103 million;

million; Allot's first major penetration into US market: DISH Network Selected Allot to Protect the United States' First Cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G Network and its Customers from Cybersecurity Threats.

Financial Outlook

Management continues to expect 2021 revenues to grow to between $145 -150 million;

-150 million; Management continues to expect to close recurring security deals in 2021 with an MAR * expected to exceed $180 million ;

expected to exceed ; Management continues to expect recurring security revenues in 2021 to be at least $6 million , and around $25 million in 2022.

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are pleased with our start to 2021 with continued year-over-year revenue growth. From the strategic perspective, we are very happy with our first major penetration into the US market and are thrilled that DISH chose to partner with us to help secure their innovative 5G network, which will be one of the most advanced in the US market. This deal, together with Dish's stated intent to sign an additional deal with Allot to launch network based security services to their customers, is a major indication on the importance of security to 5G networks and customers worldwide."

Continued Mr. Antebi, "We see 2021 as a transformation year for Allot. We expect that as our SECaaS partners begin to launch their services over the coming months, we will see the initial ramp of these recurring revenues. We are very encouraged by the traction we have been gaining and look forward to continue signing additional recurring security revenue deals, ensuring further long-term sustainable growth."

Q1 2021 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $31.2 million, an increase of 6% compared to $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2021 was $21.6 million (gross margin of 69.2%), with no material change when compared with $21.7 million (gross margin of 74%) in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2021 was $21.9 million (gross margin of 70.1%), similar when compared with $21.9 million (gross margin of 74.8%) in the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2021 was $4 million, or $0.11 loss per basic share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.05 loss per basic share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.2 million, or $0.06 loss per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $0.4 million, or $0.01 loss per basic share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash and investments as of March 31, 2021 totaled $103.2 million, compared with $99.4 million, as of December 31, 2020.

Analyst & Investor Event

Allot will host a virtual Analyst & Investor event later today, May 11, 2021 at 9am ET. The event will provide more color on the growth potential of the Company and on the Revolution of Consumer Cybersecurity. It will feature presentations delivered by various members of the Allot management team as well as talks by some of the Company's cybersecurity customers.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, tax related items, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











Revenues $ 31,183

$ 29,289

Cost of revenues 9,591

7,610

Gross profit 21,592

21,679











Operating expenses:







Research and development costs, net 10,567

8,699

Sales and marketing 11,593

11,522

General and administrative 3,200

3,041

Total operating expenses 25,360

23,262

Operating loss (3,768)

(1,583)

Financial and other income, net 115

151

Loss before income tax expenses (3,653)

(1,432)











Tax expenses 305

228

Net Loss (3,958)

(1,660)











Basic net loss per share $ (0.11)

$ (0.05)





















Diluted net loss per share $ (0.11)

$ (0.05)











Weighted average number of shares used in







computing basic net loss per share 35,535,493

34,625,632











Weighted average number of shares used in







computing diluted net loss per share 35,535,493

34,625,632























TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021

2020





(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues $ 9,591

$ 7,610

Share-based compensation (1) (119)

(67)

Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(152)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 9,320

$ 7,391













GAAP gross profit $ 21,592

$ 21,679

Gross profit adjustments 271

219

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 21,863

$ 21,898













GAAP operating expenses $ 25,360

$ 23,262

Share-based compensation (1) (1,325)

(857)

Income related to M&A activities (3) -

103

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 24,035

$ 22,508













GAAP financial and other income $ 115

$ 151

Exchange rate differences* 76

218

Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 191

$ 369













GAAP taxes on income $ 305

$ 228

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded (67)

(60)

Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 238

$ 168













GAAP Net Loss $ (3,958)

$ (1,660)

Share-based compensation (1) 1,444

924

Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

152

Income related to M&A activities (3) -

(103)

Exchange rate differences* 76

218

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 67

60

Non-GAAP Net loss $ (2,219)

$ (409)













GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.11)

$ (0.05)

Share-based compensation 0.04

0.03

Amortization of intangible assets 0.01

0.00

Income related to M&A activities 0.00

(0.00)

Exchange rate differences* 0.00

0.01

Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 0.00

0.00

Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.06)

$ (0.01)

























Weighted average number of shares used in







computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 35,535,493

34,625,632

























Weighted average number of shares used in







computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 35,535,493

34,625,632













* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.



TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021

2020





(Unaudited)













(1) Share-based compensation:









Cost of revenues $ 119

$ 67



Research and development costs, net 395

242



Sales and marketing 582

378



General and administrative 348

237





$ 1,444

$ 924













(2) Amortization of intangible assets









Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 152





$ 152

$ 152













(3) Income related to M&A activities









Research and development costs, net $ -

$ (103)





$ -

$ (103)



























TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,148

$ 23,599 Short-term bank deposits

71,525

47,225 Restricted deposits

1,634

1,200 Available-for-sale marketable securities

22,643

27,178 Trade receivables, net

27,828

20,685 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

11,455

14,205 Inventories

13,543

12,586 Total current assets

155,776

146,678









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

215

215 Severance pay fund

438

434 Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,679

4,458 Deferred taxes

349

420 Other assets

1,475

2,975 Total long-term assets

6,156

8,502









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

12,600

11,993 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

35,842

34,427









Total assets

$ 210,374

$ 201,600









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 1,222

$ 2,092 Deferred revenues

30,194

26,658 Short-term operating lease liabilities

2,602

2,813 Other payables and accrued expenses

25,199

27,299 Total current liabilities

59,217

58,862









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

21,218

9,782 Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,035

1,835 Accrued severance pay

901

969 Total long-term liabilities

23,154

12,586









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

128,003

130,152









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 210,374

$ 201,600































TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net Loss $ (3,958)

$ (1,660)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation 1,088

788

Stock-based compensation 1,444

924

Amortization of intangible assets 237

152

Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (72)

1

Decrease in other assets 1,499

160

Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 75

171

Changes in operating leases, net (232)

(711)

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables (7,143)

5,868

Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 2,080

(401)

Increase in inventories (957)

(4,485)

Decrease in long-term deferred taxes, net 72

84

Increase (Decrease) in trade payables (870)

2,268

Decrease in employees and payroll accruals (1,909)

(1,325)

Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues 14,972

(5,626)

Decrease in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (603)

(1,718)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,723

(5,510)











Cash flows from investing activities:







Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit (434)

1,500

Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits (24,300)

4,757

Purchase of property and equipment (1,695)

(1,351)

Purchase of intangible assets (1,652)

-

Investment in available-for sale marketable securities -

(375)

Proceeds from sales and maturity of available-for sale marketable securities 4,348

12,923

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (23,733)

17,454











Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,559

620

Net cash provided by financing activities 1,559

620





















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (16,451)

12,564

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 23,599

16,930











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 7,148

$ 29,494























Other financial metrics









U.S dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-

10 end-customers out of revenues and number of shares















Revenues geographic breakdown Q1-2021



FY 2020



Americas

5.1 16%

8.1 6%

EMEA

20.2 65%

104.3 77%

Asia Pacific 5.9 19%

23.5 17%





31.2 100%

135.9 100%















Breakdown between products & services

revenues Q1-2021



FY 2020



Products

17.8 57%

92.5 68%

Professional Services 4.1 13%

13.3 10%

Support & Maintenance 9.3 30%

30.1 22%





31.2 100%

135.9 100%















Revenues per customer type Q1-2021



FY 2020



CSP

22.8 73%

114.8 84%

Enterprise 8.4 27%

21.1 16%





31.2 100%

135.9 100%





















Q1-2021



FY 2020

% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues 60%



71%

















Total number of full time employees 671



676

















Number of basic shares (in millions) 35.5



35.0

















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully

diluted shares (in millions) 37.8



37.2



