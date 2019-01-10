Allot Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a global provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2018 – Financial Highlights

Revenues were $26.9 million , up 16% year-over-year;

, up 16% year-over-year; GAAP gross margin improved to 69.1% up from 66.8% in Q4 2017;

Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 70.3% up from 68.4% in Q4 2017;

GAAP operating loss narrowed to $1.4 million compared to $4.3 million in Q4 2017;

compared to in Q4 2017; Non-GAAP operating loss at $99 thousand compared to a loss of $1.3 million in Q4 2017;

compared to a loss of in Q4 2017; Book-to-bill above one;

2018 – Financial Highlights

Revenues were $95.8 million , up 17% year-over-year;

, up 17% year-over-year; GAAP gross margin improved to 69.4% up from 65.2% in 2017; Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 70.7% up from 68.0% in 2017;

GAAP operating loss reduced to $10.2 million compared to a loss of $17.4 million in 2017; Non-GAAP operating loss reduced to $4.8 million compared to $8.6 million in 2017;

compared to a loss of in 2017; Non-GAAP operating loss reduced to compared to in 2017; Full year book-to-bill above one;

Backlog grew by $13.3 million to $68.9 million at year-end 2018 compared to $55.6 million at year-end 2017;

to at year-end 2018 compared to at year-end 2017; Year-end cash and investments totaled to $103.9 million ;

Financial Outlook

Management expects 2019 revenues to grow to between $106 -110 million, representing continued double-digit year-over-year growth;

-110 million, representing continued double-digit year-over-year growth; Full year 2019 book to bill ratio is expected to be above 1;

Management expects to close several security subscription-based deals in 2019 in addition to the Tier-1 European deal recently announced

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are very pleased with our performance in 2018, with revenues growing at a faster pace than we had originally expected . Our DPI business performed well in 2018, resulting from much improved execution of our teams across the globe. We are also satisfied with our performance in the security space: our pipeline of "security opex deals" is strong and we expect to close several such deals that can bring impact on our future growth beyond 2019."

Continued Mr. Antebi, "As we enter into 2019, I have increased confidence in our long-term potential. Following our restructuring and changes, we are now executing better in sales, support and R&D and we look forward to continue to leverage these strengths to create continuing growth in 2019 and beyond."

Q4 2018 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $26.9 million, up 16% compared to $23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $18.6 million (gross margin of 69.1%), a 20% improvement compared with $15.5 million (gross margin of 66.8%) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $18.9 million (gross margin of 70.3%), a 19% improvement compared with $15.9 million (gross margin of 68.4%) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.8 million, or $0.05 per basic share, an improvement compared with a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.13 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $455 thousand, or $0.01 per basic share, an improvement compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

2018 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for 2018 were $95.8 million, up 17% compared to $82.0 million in 2017.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2018 was $66.5 million (gross margin of 69.4%), a 24% improvement compared with $53.5 million (gross margin of 65.2%) in 2017.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2018 was $67.8 million (gross margin of 70.7%), a 22% improvement compared with $55.7 million (gross margin of 68.0%) in 2017.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2018 was $10.4 million, or $0.31 per basic share, an improvement compared with a net loss of $18.1 million, or $0.54 per basic share, in 2017.

Non-GAAP net loss for 2018 was $5.1 million, or $0.15 per basic share, an improvement compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $8.7 million, or $0.26 per basic share, in 2017.

Cash and investments as of December 31, 2018 totaled $103.9 million, compared to $104.7 million as of September 30, 2018 and $110.0 million as of December 31, 2017.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 21 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, restructuring expenses, changes in taxes related items and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Year Ended

December 31,



December 31,

2018

2017



2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

















Revenues $ 26,885

$ 23,198



$ 95,837

$ 81,992 Cost of revenues 8,296

7,710



29,349

28,530 Gross profit 18,589

15,488



66,488

53,462

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 6,632

5,753



25,418

21,852 Sales and marketing 10,754

10,810



40,849

38,316 General and administrative 2,616

3,187



10,416

10,696 Total operating expenses 20,002

19,750



76,683

70,864 Operating loss (1,413)

(4,262)



(10,195)

(17,402) Financial and other income, net 601

338



2,208

894 Loss before income tax expenses (812)

(3,924)



(7,987)

(16,508)

















Tax expenses 1,005

416



2,428

1,564 Net Loss (1,817)

(4,340)



(10,415)

(18,072)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.05)

$ (0.13)



$ (0.31)

$ (0.54)



































Diluted net loss per share $ (0.05)

$ (0.13)



$ (0.31)

$ (0.54)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 33,860,114

33,412,701



33,710,507

33,253,158

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 33,860,114

33,412,701



33,710,507

33,253,158





































TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















GAAP Revenues $ 26,885

$ 23,198

$ 95,837

$ 81,992 Fair value adjustment for acquired deferred revenues write down -

-

-

37 Non-GAAP Revenues $ 26,885

$ 23,198

$ 95,837

$ 82,029















GAAP cost of revenues $ 8,296

$ 7,710

$ 29,349

$ 28,530 Share-based compensation (1) (60)

(83)

(316)

(362) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (233)

(232)

(930)

(938) Restructuring expenses (4) -

-

-

(887) Changes in tax related items (5) (17)

(56)

(17)

(56) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 7,986

$ 7,339

$ 28,086

$ 26,287















GAAP gross profit $ 18,589

$ 15,488

$ 66,488

$ 53,462 Gross profit adjustments 310

372

1,263

2,280 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 18,899

$ 15,860

$ 67,751

$ 55,742















GAAP operating expenses $ 20,002

$ 19,750

$ 76,683

$ 70,864 Share-based compensation (1) (634)

(706)

(2,546)

(2,813) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (175)

(135)

(700)

(539) Expenses related to M&A activities (3) (93)

(178)

(394)

(267) Restructuring expenses (4) (62)

(200)

(62)

(1,464) Changes in tax related items (5) (40)

(1,416)

(420)

(1,416) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 18,998

$ 17,115

$ 72,561

$ 64,365















GAAP financial and other income $ 601

$ 338

$ 2,208

$ 894 Expenses related to M&A activities (3) (75)

84

(224)

625 Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 526

$ 422

$ 1,984

$ 1,519















GAAP taxes on income $ 1,005

$ 416

$ 2,428

$ 1,564 Tax expenses (benefits) in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded (123)

214

(116)

17 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 882

$ 630

$ 2,312

$ 1,581















GAAP Net Loss $ (1,817)

$ (4,340)

$ (10,415)

$ (18,072) Share-based compensation (1) 694

789

2,862

3,175 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 408

367

1,630

1,477 Expenses related to M&A activities (3) 18

262

170

892 Restructuring expenses (4) 62

200

62

2,351 Changes in tax related items (5) 57

1,472

437

1,472 Fair value adjustment for acquired deferred revenues write down -

-

-

37 Tax benefits (expenses) in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 123

(214)

116

(17) Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (455)

$ (1,464)

$ (5,138)

$ (8,685)















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.05)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.31)

$ (0.54) Share-based compensation 0.02

0.02

0.08

0.10 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01

0.01

0.05

0.04 Expenses related to M&A activities (0.00)

0.01

0.01

0.03 Restructuring expenses 0.00

0.01

0.00

0.07 Fair value adjustment for acquired deferred revenues write down -

0.05

-

0.04 Changes in taxes and headcount related items 0.00

0.00

0.01

0.00 Tax benefits (expenses) in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 0.01

(0.01)

0.01

- Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.01)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.26) Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 33,860,114

33,412,701

33,710,507

33,253,158 Weighted average number of shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 33,860,114

33,412,701

33,710,507

33,253,158



















































TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 60

$ 83

$ 316

$ 362

Research and development costs, net 174

155

678

608

Sales and marketing 227

307

928

1,015

General and administrative 233

244

940

1,190



$ 694

$ 789

$ 2,862

$ 3,175

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 233

$ 232

$ 930

$ 938

Sales and marketing 175

135

700

539



$ 408

$ 367

$ 1,630

$ 1,477

















(3) Expenses related to M&A activities















General and administrative $ -

$ 178

$ 69

$ 267

Research and development costs, net 93

-

325

-

Financial expenses (income) (75)

84

(224)

625



$ 18

$ 262

$ 170

$ 892

















(4) Restructuring expenses















Cost of revenues $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 887

Research and development costs, net -

-

-

154

Sales and marketing -

-

-

976

General and administrative 62

200

62

334



$ 62

$ 200

$ 62

$ 2,351

















(5) Changes in tax related items















Research and development costs, net $ -

$ 201

$ -

$ 201

Sales and marketing 40

1,045

262

1,045

Cost of revenues 17

56

17

56

General and administrative -

170

158

170



$ 57

$ 1,472

$ 437

$ 1,472



















TABLE - 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





























December 31,

December 31,





2018

2017





(Unaudited)

(Audited)









ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,336

$ 15,342

Short term deposits

22,543

31,043

Restricted deposit

465

428

Marketable securities

64,290

63,194

Trade receivables, net

26,093

22,737

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

3,647

2,649

Inventories

11,345

7,897

Total current assets

144,719

143,290













LONG-TERM ASSETS:









Restricted deposit

257

-

Severance pay fund

345

302

Deferred taxes

281

301

Other assets

600

1,135

Total long-term assets

1,483

1,738













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

6,249

5,002

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

37,393

34,495













Total assets

$ 189,844

$ 184,525













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Trade payables

$ 7,813

$ 5,857

Deferred revenues

13,855

11,370

Other payables and accrued expenses

21,052

14,277

Total current liabilities

42,720

31,504













LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:









Deferred revenues

4,247

3,878

Accrued severance pay

806

747

Other long term liabilities

6,168

5,267

Total long-term liabilities

11,221

9,892













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

135,903

143,129













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 189,844

$ 184,525







































TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (1,817)

$ (4,340)

$ (10,415)

$ (18,072) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 601

632

2,204

2,191 Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees 694

787

2,862

3,366 Amortization of intangible assets 408

366

1,630

1,477 Capital loss -

13

39

27 Decrease (Increase) in accrued severance pay, net (18)

(8)

16

105 Decrease (Increase) in other assets 83

(607)

535

1 Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 193

319

805

913 Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 359

(86)

(3,356)

1,421 Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 184

1,841

(1,101)

1,350 Decrease (Increase) in inventories 607

1,214

(3,448)

(662) Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net 27

(234)

20

(34) Increase (Decrease) in trade payables (4,370)

(611)

1,945

2,582 Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (998)

35

(1,178)

1,140 Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues 1,421

(518)

3,566

518 Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 3,383

2,288

6,906

3,449















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 757

1,091

1,030

(228)















Cash flows from investing activities:













Increase in restricted deposit (32)

(428)

(294)

(428) Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits 1,900

(9,300)

8,500

(1,222) Purchase of property and equipment (1,427)

(776)

(3,485)

(2,833) Investment in marketable securities (9,584)

(10,913)

(34,777)

(30,123) Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities 8,924

11,075

32,651

26,488 Acquisitions -

-

(3,048)

- Net cash used in investing activities (219)

(10,342)

(453)

(8,118)















Cash flows from financing activities:





























Exercise of employee stock options 74

265

417

362















Net cash provided by financing activities 74

265

417

362































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 612

(8,986)

994

(7,984) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 15,724

24,328

15,342

23,326















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 16,336

$ 15,342

$ 16,336

$ 15,342

































































































