Allot Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Quarterly Revenues Grow 15% Year over Year

Allot Ltd.

Aug 06, 2019, 05:00 ET

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a global provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, today announced its second quarter 2019 financial results.

Second Quarter 2019 – Financial Highlights

  • Revenue growth to $26.6 million, up 15% year-over-year;
  • GAAP gross profit up 12% year-over-year to $18.3 million; non-GAAP gross profit up 12% to $18.5 million;
  • GAAP operating loss of $1.5 million; non-GAAP operating loss of $2.1 million. 

Financial Outlook

  • Management continues to maintain its 2019 expectations of yearly revenues between $106-110 million, representing continued double-digit year-over-year growth;
  • Management continue to expect full year 2019 book to bill ratio at above 1.

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are pleased with our ongoing year-over-year growth in revenue and we remain on target with our strategy and longer-term goals. Our pipeline remains strong and we are actively working to close further deals in the coming months, both in the Visibility and Control, as well as in the Security areas. We look forward to continued and sustainable growth for the remainder of this year and beyond."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the quarter were $26.6 million, an increase of 15% compared to $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $18.3 million (gross margin of 68.7%), a 12% improvement compared with $16.3 million (gross margin of 70.8%) in the second quarter of 2018.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the quarter of was $18.5 million (gross margin of 69.8%), a 12% improvement compared with $16.6 million (gross margin of 72.2%) in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $1.5 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.8 million, in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $2.1 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $1.5 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash and investments as of June 30, 2019 totaled $101.6 million, compared to $101.5 million as of March 31, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 earnings results today, August 6, 2019 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:  1-888-407-2553, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 21 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE  - 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)










Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









Revenues

$       26,554

$       23,003

$       51,896

$       44,735

Cost of revenues

8,301

6,712

15,594

13,636









Gross profit  

18,253

16,291

36,302

31,099









Operating expenses:







Research and development costs, net

7,633

6,298

14,807

12,091

Sales and marketing

11,209

10,182

22,686

20,215

General and administrative

923

2,579

3,628

5,045

Total operating expenses

19,765

19,059

41,121

37,351

Operating loss

(1,512)

(2,768)

(4,819)

(6,252)

Financial and other income, net

571

806

1,103

1,036

Loss before income tax expenses

(941)

(1,962)

(3,716)

(5,216)









Tax expenses

592

455

1,150

887

Net Loss

(1,533)

(2,417)

(4,866)

(6,103)









 Basic net loss per share

$          (0.04)

$          (0.07)

$          (0.14)

$          (0.18)









 Diluted net loss per share

$          (0.04)

$          (0.07)

$          (0.14)

$          (0.18)









Weighted average number of shares used in 







computing basic net loss per share

34,213,724

33,655,940

34,099,428

33,606,236









Weighted average number of shares used in 







computing diluted net loss per share

34,213,724

33,655,940

34,099,428

33,606,236

TABLE  - 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









GAAP cost of revenues

$         8,301

$          6,712

$        15,594

$        13,636

 Share-based compensation (1) 

(61)

(90)

(121)

(170)

 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

(232)

(232)

(464)

(465)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$         8,008

$          6,390

$        15,009

$        13,001









 GAAP gross profit 

$       18,253

$        16,291

$        36,302

$        31,099

 Gross profit adjustments 

293

322

585

635

 Non-GAAP gross profit 

$       18,546

$        16,613

$        36,887

$        31,734









 GAAP operating expenses 

$       19,765

$        19,059

$        41,121

$        37,351

 Share-based compensation (1) 

(782)

(630)

(1,467)

(1,254)

 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

(189)

(175)

(377)

(350)

 Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3) 

1,832

(151)

1,537

(189)

 Changes in tax related items (4)

-

(170)

-

(170)

 Non-GAAP operating expenses 

$       20,626

$        17,933

$        40,814

$        35,388









 GAAP financial and other income 

$             571

$             806

$          1,103

$          1,036

 Exchange rate differences* 

(31)

(292)

(33)

(142)

 Non-GAAP Financial and other income 

$             540

$             514

$          1,070

$             894









 GAAP taxes on income 

$             592

$             455

$          1,150

$             887

 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

(17)

(19)

(33)

(38)

 Non-GAAP taxes on income 

$             575

$             436

$          1,117

$             849









 GAAP Net Loss 

$       (1,533)

$        (2,417)

$        (4,866)

$        (6,103)

 Share-based compensation (1) 

843

720

1,588

1,424

 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

421

407

841

815

 Expenses related to M&A activities (3) 

(1,832)

(141)

(1,537)

47

 Changes in tax related items (4)

-

170

-

170

 Exchange rate differences 

(31)

-

(33)

-

 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

17

19

33

38

 Non-GAAP Net Loss 

$       (2,115)

$        (1,242)

$        (3,974)

$        (3,609)









 GAAP Loss per share (diluted) 

$          (0.04)

$          (0.07)

$          (0.14)

$          (0.18)

 Share-based compensation 

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.04

 Amortization of intangible assets 

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.02

 Expenses related to M&A activities 

(0.06)

(0.01)

(0.05)

0.00

 Changes in taxes and headcount related items

-

0.01

-

0.01

 Exchange rate differences 

(0.00)

-

(0.00)

-

 Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

0.00

0.00

0.00

-

 Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) 

$          (0.06)

$          (0.04)

$          (0.12)

$          (0.11)









Weighted average number of shares used in 






computing GAAP diluted net loss per share

34,213,724

33,655,940

34,099,428

33,606,236









Weighted average number of shares used in 






computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

34,213,724

33,655,940

34,099,428

33,606,236









* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

TABLE  - 2 cont.

ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









(1) Share-based compensation:







     Cost of revenues

$               61

$                90

$             121

$             170

     Research and development costs, net

214

171

383

326

     Sales and marketing

327

215

610

437

     General and administrative

241

244

474

491


$             843

$             720

$          1,588

$          1,424









 (2) Amortization of intangible assets 







     Cost of revenues

$             232

$             232

$             464

$             465

     Sales and marketing

189

175

377

350


$             421

$             407

$             841

$             815









 (3) Expenses related to M&A activities 







     General and administrative 

$       (1,947)

$                 -

$        (1,947)

$                38

     Research and development costs, net

115

151

410

151

     Financial income

-

(292)

-

(142)


$       (1,832)

$           (141)

$        (1,537)

$                47









 (4) Changes in tax related items 







     Sales and marketing

-

100

-

100

     General and administrative

-

70

-

70


$                -

$             170

$                 -

$             170

TABLE  - 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED  BALANCE  SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)







June 30,

December 31,


2019

2018


(Unaudited)

(Audited)



ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

$            17,517

$            16,336

Short term deposits

17,624

22,543

Restricted deposit

506

465

Marketable securities 

65,681

64,290

Trade receivables, net

21,863

26,093

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

4,552

3,647

Inventories

10,687

11,345

Total current assets

138,430

144,719





LONG-TERM ASSETS:



Restricted deposit

257

257

Severance pay fund

357

345

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,129

-

Deferred taxes

463

281

Other assets 

877

600

Total long-term assets

8,083

1,483





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

7,385

6,249

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

35,802

37,393





Total assets

$          189,700

$          189,844





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Trade payables

$               6,601

$               7,813

Deferred revenues

15,271

13,855

Short-term operating lease liabilities

2,480

-

Other payables and accrued expenses

21,473

21,052

Total current liabilities

45,825

42,720





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



Deferred revenues

4,154

4,247

Long-term operating lease liabilities

4,031

-

Accrued severance pay

768

806

Other long term liabilities

590

6,168

Total long-term liabilities

9,543

11,221





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

134,332

135,903





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$          189,700

$          189,844

TABLE  - 4

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 

(U.S. dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)








Cash flows from operating activities:














Net Loss

$        (1,533)

$     (2,417)

$      (4,866)

$     (6,103)

Adjustments to reconcile net income  to net cash used in operating activities:






Depreciation

617

555

1,233

1,053

Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees

843

720

1,588

1,424

Amortization of intangible assets

421

407

841

815

Capital loss 

-

36

-

39

Decrease (Increase) in accrued severance pay, net

15

(7)

(50)

26

Decrease (Increase) in other assets

(344)

(395)

(277)

393

Decrease in accrued interest and  amortization of premium on marketable securities 

164

169

241

415

Changes in operating leases, net

588

-

382

-

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables

6,823

(2,635)

4,230

(1,889)

Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

773

1,597

(374)

(282)

Decrease (Increase) in inventories

1,676

164

(234)

(113)

Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net

(149)

19

(182)

38

Increase (Decrease) in trade payables

(3,769)

(113)

(1,212)

489

Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

517

214

1,540

(285)

Increase in deferred revenues

1,915

943

1,323

1,674

Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities

(7,923)

2,920

(6,030)

3,405

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

634

2,177

(1,847)

1,099








Cash flows from investing activities:






Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit

42

(352)

(41)

(152)

Redemption of (investment in) short-term deposits 

933

(4,000)

4,919

10,100

Purchase of property and equipment

(748)

(874)

(1,477)

(1,568)

Investment in marketable securities

(13,020)

(10,896)

(24,604)

(17,957)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities

12,190

11,422

23,569

16,413

Acquisitions

-

-

-

(3,048)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(603)

(4,700)

2,366

3,788








Cash flows from financing activities:






Exercise of employee stock options 

56

59

662

142

Net cash provided by financing activities

56

59

662

142








Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

87

(2,464)

1,181

5,029

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

17,430

22,835

16,336

15,342

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$        17,517

$     20,371

$     17,517

$     20,371

Investor Relations Contact:

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein

+1 646 688 3559

allot@gkir.com

Public Relations Contact:

Seth Greenberg

Director of Corporate Communications
sgreenberg@allot.com

SOURCE Allot Ltd.

