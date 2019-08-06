Allot Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a global provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, today announced its second quarter 2019 financial results.

Second Quarter 2019 – Financial Highlights

Revenue growth to $26.6 million , up 15% year-over-year;

, up 15% year-over-year; GAAP gross profit up 12% year-over-year to $18.3 million ; non-GAAP gross profit up 12% to $18.5 million ;

; non-GAAP gross profit up 12% to ; GAAP operating loss of $1.5 million ; non-GAAP operating loss of $2.1 million.

Financial Outlook

Management continues to maintain its 2019 expectations of yearly revenues between $106 -110 million, representing continued double-digit year-over-year growth;

-110 million, representing continued double-digit year-over-year growth; Management continue to expect full year 2019 book to bill ratio at above 1.

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are pleased with our ongoing year-over-year growth in revenue and we remain on target with our strategy and longer-term goals. Our pipeline remains strong and we are actively working to close further deals in the coming months, both in the Visibility and Control, as well as in the Security areas. We look forward to continued and sustainable growth for the remainder of this year and beyond."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the quarter were $26.6 million, an increase of 15% compared to $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $18.3 million (gross margin of 68.7%), a 12% improvement compared with $16.3 million (gross margin of 70.8%) in the second quarter of 2018.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the quarter of was $18.5 million (gross margin of 69.8%), a 12% improvement compared with $16.6 million (gross margin of 72.2%) in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $1.5 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.8 million, in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $2.1 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $1.5 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2018.

Cash and investments as of June 30, 2019 totaled $101.6 million, compared to $101.5 million as of March 31, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 earnings results today, August 6, 2019 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-407-2553, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 21 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,

2019

2018



2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Revenues $ 26,554

$ 23,003



$ 51,896

$ 44,735 Cost of revenues 8,301

6,712



15,594

13,636

















Gross profit 18,253

16,291



36,302

31,099

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 7,633

6,298



14,807

12,091 Sales and marketing 11,209

10,182



22,686

20,215 General and administrative 923

2,579



3,628

5,045 Total operating expenses 19,765

19,059



41,121

37,351 Operating loss (1,512)

(2,768)



(4,819)

(6,252) Financial and other income, net 571

806



1,103

1,036 Loss before income tax expenses (941)

(1,962)



(3,716)

(5,216)

















Tax expenses 592

455



1,150

887 Net Loss (1,533)

(2,417)



(4,866)

(6,103)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.04)

$ (0.07)



$ (0.14)

$ (0.18)

















Diluted net loss per share $ (0.04)

$ (0.07)



$ (0.14)

$ (0.18)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 34,213,724

33,655,940



34,099,428

33,606,236

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 34,213,724

33,655,940



34,099,428

33,606,236

TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















GAAP cost of revenues $ 8,301

$ 6,712

$ 15,594

$ 13,636 Share-based compensation (1) (61)

(90)

(121)

(170) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (232)

(232)

(464)

(465) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 8,008

$ 6,390

$ 15,009

$ 13,001

















GAAP gross profit $ 18,253

$ 16,291

$ 36,302

$ 31,099 Gross profit adjustments 293

322

585

635 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 18,546

$ 16,613

$ 36,887

$ 31,734

















GAAP operating expenses $ 19,765

$ 19,059

$ 41,121

$ 37,351 Share-based compensation (1) (782)

(630)

(1,467)

(1,254) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (189)

(175)

(377)

(350) Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3) 1,832

(151)

1,537

(189) Changes in tax related items (4) -

(170)

-

(170) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 20,626

$ 17,933

$ 40,814

$ 35,388

















GAAP financial and other income $ 571

$ 806

$ 1,103

$ 1,036 Exchange rate differences* (31)

(292)

(33)

(142) Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 540

$ 514

$ 1,070

$ 894

















GAAP taxes on income $ 592

$ 455

$ 1,150

$ 887 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded (17)

(19)

(33)

(38) Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 575

$ 436

$ 1,117

$ 849

















GAAP Net Loss $ (1,533)

$ (2,417)

$ (4,866)

$ (6,103) Share-based compensation (1) 843

720

1,588

1,424 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 421

407

841

815 Expenses related to M&A activities (3) (1,832)

(141)

(1,537)

47 Changes in tax related items (4) -

170

-

170 Exchange rate differences (31)

-

(33)

- Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 17

19

33

38 Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (2,115)

$ (1,242)

$ (3,974)

$ (3,609)

















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.04)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.18) Share-based compensation 0.02

0.02

0.05

0.04 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02

0.01

0.02

0.02 Expenses related to M&A activities (0.06)

(0.01)

(0.05)

0.00 Changes in taxes and headcount related items -

0.01

-

0.01 Exchange rate differences (0.00)

-

(0.00)

- Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 0.00

0.00

0.00

- Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.06)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.11)

















Weighted average number of shares used in













computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 34,213,724

33,655,940

34,099,428

33,606,236

















Weighted average number of shares used in













computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 34,213,724

33,655,940

34,099,428

33,606,236

















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 61

$ 90

$ 121

$ 170

Research and development costs, net 214

171

383

326

Sales and marketing 327

215

610

437

General and administrative 241

244

474

491



$ 843

$ 720

$ 1,588

$ 1,424

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 232

$ 232

$ 464

$ 465

Sales and marketing 189

175

377

350



$ 421

$ 407

$ 841

$ 815

















(3) Expenses related to M&A activities















General and administrative $ (1,947)

$ -

$ (1,947)

$ 38

Research and development costs, net 115

151

410

151

Financial income -

(292)

-

(142)



$ (1,832)

$ (141)

$ (1,537)

$ 47

















(4) Changes in tax related items















Sales and marketing -

100

-

100

General and administrative -

70

-

70



$ -

$ 170

$ -

$ 170

TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)













June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,517

$ 16,336 Short term deposits

17,624

22,543 Restricted deposit

506

465 Marketable securities

65,681

64,290 Trade receivables, net

21,863

26,093 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

4,552

3,647 Inventories

10,687

11,345 Total current assets

138,430

144,719









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Restricted deposit

257

257 Severance pay fund

357

345 Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,129

- Deferred taxes

463

281 Other assets

877

600 Total long-term assets

8,083

1,483









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

7,385

6,249 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

35,802

37,393









Total assets

$ 189,700

$ 189,844









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 6,601

$ 7,813 Deferred revenues

15,271

13,855 Short-term operating lease liabilities

2,480

- Other payables and accrued expenses

21,473

21,052 Total current liabilities

45,825

42,720









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

4,154

4,247 Long-term operating lease liabilities

4,031

- Accrued severance pay

768

806 Other long term liabilities

590

6,168 Total long-term liabilities

9,543

11,221









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

134,332

135,903









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 189,700

$ 189,844

TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (1,533)

$ (2,417)

$ (4,866)

$ (6,103) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 617

555

1,233

1,053 Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees 843

720

1,588

1,424 Amortization of intangible assets 421

407

841

815 Capital loss -

36

-

39 Decrease (Increase) in accrued severance pay, net 15

(7)

(50)

26 Decrease (Increase) in other assets (344)

(395)

(277)

393 Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 164

169

241

415 Changes in operating leases, net 588

-

382

- Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 6,823

(2,635)

4,230

(1,889) Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 773

1,597

(374)

(282) Decrease (Increase) in inventories 1,676

164

(234)

(113) Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net (149)

19

(182)

38 Increase (Decrease) in trade payables (3,769)

(113)

(1,212)

489 Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 517

214

1,540

(285) Increase in deferred revenues 1,915

943

1,323

1,674 Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (7,923)

2,920

(6,030)

3,405 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 634

2,177

(1,847)

1,099















Cash flows from investing activities:













Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit 42

(352)

(41)

(152) Redemption of (investment in) short-term deposits 933

(4,000)

4,919

10,100 Purchase of property and equipment (748)

(874)

(1,477)

(1,568) Investment in marketable securities (13,020)

(10,896)

(24,604)

(17,957) Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities 12,190

11,422

23,569

16,413 Acquisitions -

-

-

(3,048) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (603)

(4,700)

2,366

3,788















Cash flows from financing activities:













Exercise of employee stock options 56

59

662

142 Net cash provided by financing activities 56

59

662

142















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 87

(2,464)

1,181

5,029 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 17,430

22,835

16,336

15,342 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 17,517

$ 20,371

$ 17,517

$ 20,371

Investor Relations Contact: GK Investor Relations Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein +1 646 688 3559 allot@gkir.com Public Relations Contact: Seth Greenberg Director of Corporate Communications

sgreenberg@allot.com

SOURCE Allot Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.allot.com/

