Allot Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for communication service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited second quarter 2020 financial results.

Highlights of the Second Quarter

Second quarter revenues were $32.8 million , up 23% year-over-year;

, up 23% year-over-year; Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 70.7%, up from 69.8% in the second quarter of 2019;

GAAP gross margin increased to 70.0%, up from 68.7% in the second quarter of 2019;

Non-GAAP net loss of $2.4 million and GAAP net loss $3.6 million ; Net loss includes a $1.5 million doubtful debt expense from a system integrator in Latin America experiencing financial difficulties;

and GAAP net loss ; Net loss includes a doubtful debt expense from a system integrator in experiencing financial difficulties; Since the May 2020 first quarter earnings call, two recurring security revenue expansion deals were signed with existing customers

Financial Outlook

Management reiterates its prior-issued guidance, with expectations for full year 2020 revenues to be between $135 - $140 million , representing accelerated double-digit growth over those of 2019. In addition, management expects that third quarter revenue will exceed those reported for the second quarter of 2020;

- , representing accelerated double-digit growth over those of 2019. In addition, management expects that third quarter revenue will exceed those reported for the second quarter of 2020; Management continues to expect to be profitable in the fourth quarter this year;

Management continues to expect to close additional Recurring Security Revenue deals in 2020 and reiterates that the MAR* (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) of new deals expected to be signed in 2020 should exceed $140 million .

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are very pleased with our performance in the second quarter. We grew revenues 23% year-over-year, while improving gross margins and continuing our advance to profitability."

Continued Mr. Antebi, "COVID-19 continues to present Allot with both challenges and opportunities. While it is taking longer to close deals and the absence of travel is challenging business development activities, we are continuing to work towards meeting our goals and are on track to achieving our original 2020 plan. I believe that in the long-term, the growing need for successful connectivity and the increased amount of threats consumers face on the internet, will further increase demand for Allot's solutions."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $32.8 million, an increase of 23% compared to $26.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.0 million (gross margin of 70.0%), compared with $18.3 million (gross margin of 68.7%) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a 26% improvement.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.2 million (gross margin of 70.7%), a 25% improvement compared with $18.5 million (gross margin of 69.8%) in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.6 million, or $0.10 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic share, in the second quarter of 2019.

It is noted that the operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 include a doubtful debt expense of $1.5 million.

Cash and investments as of June 30, 2020 totaled $109.2 million, compared with $110.7 million, as of March 31, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 earnings results today, August 4, 2020 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-407-2553, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 23 million subscribers in Europe.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

June 30,



June 30,

2020

2019



2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Revenues $ 32,790

$ 26,554



$ 62,079

$ 51,896 Cost of revenues 9,838

8,301



17,448

15,594 Gross profit 22,952

18,253



44,631

36,302

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 10,396

7,633



19,095

14,807 Sales and marketing 11,780

11,209



23,302

22,686 General and administrative 4,554

923



7,595

3,628 Total operating expenses 26,730

19,765



49,992

41,121 Operating loss (3,778)

(1,512)



(5,361)

(4,819) Financial and other income, net 717

571



868

1,103 Loss before income tax expenses (3,061)

(941)



(4,493)

(3,716)

















Tax expenses 553

592



781

1,150 Net Loss (3,614)

(1,533)



(5,274)

(4,866)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.10)

$ (0.04)



$ (0.15)

$ (0.14)





₪ -



























Diluted net loss per share $ (0.10)

$ (0.04)



$ (0.15)

$ (0.14)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 34,917,617

34,213,724



34,771,624

34,099,428

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 34,917,617

34,213,724



34,771,624

34,099,428





















TABLE - 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues $ 9,838

$ 8,301

$ 17,448

$ 15,594

Share-based compensation (1) (86)

(61)

(153)

(121)

Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(232)

(304)

(464)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 9,600

$ 8,008

$ 16,991

$ 15,009





















GAAP gross profit $ 22,952

$ 18,253

$ 44,631

$ 36,302

Gross profit adjustments 238

293

457

585

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 23,190

$ 18,546

$ 45,088

$ 36,887





















GAAP operating expenses $ 26,730

$ 19,765

$ 49,992

$ 41,121

Share-based compensation (1) (1,146)

(782)

(2,003)

(1,467)

Amortization of intangible assets (2) -

(189)

-

(377)

Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3) (137)

1,832

(34)

1,537

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 25,447

$ 20,626

$ 47,955

$ 40,814





















GAAP financial and other income $ 717

$ 571

$ 868

$ 1,103

Exchange rate differences* (316)

(31)

(98)

(33)

Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 401

$ 540

$ 770

$ 1,070





















GAAP taxes on income $ 553

$ 592

$ 781

$ 1,150

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded (15)

(17)

(75)

(33)

Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 538

$ 575

$ 706

$ 1,117





















GAAP Net Loss $ (3,614)

$ (1,533)

$ (5,274)

$ (4,866)

Share-based compensation (1) 1,232

843

2,156

1,588

Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

421

304

841

Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3) 137

(1,832)

34

(1,537)

Exchange rate differences (316)

(31)

(98)

(33)

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 15

17

75

33

Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (2,394)

$ (2,115)

$ (2,803)

$ (3,974)





















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.10)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.14)

Share-based compensation 0.04

0.02

0.06

0.05

Amortization of intangible assets 0.00

0.02

0.01

0.02

Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities 0.00

(0.06)

0.00

(0.05)

Exchange rate differences (0.01)

(0.00)

(0.00)

(0.00)

Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.07)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.12)









































Weighted average number of shares used in















computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 34,917,617

34,213,724

34,771,624

34,099,428









































Weighted average number of shares used in















computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 34,917,617

34,213,724

34,771,624

34,099,428





















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets









and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.



































TABLE - 2 cont.

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





















(1) Share-based compensation:

















Cost of revenues $ 86

$ 61

$ 153

$ 121



Research and development costs, net 361

214

603

383



Sales and marketing 533

327

911

610



General and administrative 252

241

489

474





$ 1,232

$ 843

$ 2,156

$ 1,588





















(2) Amortization of intangible assets

















Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 232

$ 304

$ 464



Sales and marketing -

189

-

377





$ 152

$ 421

$ 304

$ 841





















(3) Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities

















General and administrative $ -

$ (1,947)

$ -

$ (1,947)



Research and development costs, net $ 137

$ 115

34

410





$ 137

$ (1,832)

$ 34

$ (1,537)

















































































TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























June 30,

December 31,



2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 30,542

$ 16,930 Short-term bank deposits

15,000

5,557 Restricted deposit

23,154

23,183 Available-for-sale marketable securities

40,038

61,012 Trade receivables, net

21,524

29,008 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,128

6,528 Inventories

17,266

10,668 Total current assets

155,652

152,886









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Restricted deposit

440

10,913 Severance pay fund

390

387 Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,740

6,368 Deferred taxes

413

517 Other assets

767

926 Total long-term assets

7,750

19,111









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

10,146

8,135 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

34,732

35,037









Total assets

$ 208,280

$ 215,169









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 7,476

$ 11,676 Deferred revenues

31,387

36,360 Short-term operating lease liabilities

3,111

3,151 Other payables and accrued expenses

22,605

22,255 Total current liabilities

64,579

73,442









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

8,778

5,262 Long-term operating lease liabilities

3,065

3,820 Accrued severance pay

797

794 Total long-term liabilities

12,640

9,876









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

131,061

131,851









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 208,280

$ 215,169





















TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (3,614)

$ (1,533)

$ (5,274)

$ (4,866) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 897

617

1,685

1,233 Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees 1,232

843

2,156

1,588 Amortization of intangible assets 152

421

304

841 Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (1)

15

-

(50) Decrease (Increase) in other assets (1)

(344)

159

(277) Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 57

164

228

241 Changes in operating leases, net 544

588

(167)

382 Decrease in trade receivables 1,616

6,823

7,484

4,230 Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses (518)

773

(919)

(374) Decrease (Increase) in inventories (2,113)

1,676

(6,598)

(234) Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net 20

(149)

104

(182) Decrease in trade payables (6,468)

(3,769)

(4,200)

(1,212) Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 1,024

517

(301)

1,540 Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues 4,169

1,915

(1,457)

1,323 Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities 2,235

(7,923)

517

(6,030)





-

-

- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (769)

634

(6,279)

(1,847)















Cash flows from investing activities:













Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit 9,002

42

10,502

(41) Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits (14,200)

933

(9,443)

4,919 Purchase of property and equipment (2,345)

(748)

(3,696)

(1,477) Investment in available-for sale marketable securities -

(13,020)

(375)

(24,604) Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities 8,523

12,190

21,446

23,569 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 980

(603)

18,434

2,366















Cash flows from financing activities:





























Exercise of employee stock options 837

56

1,457

662 Net cash provided by financing activities 837

56

1,457

662































Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,048

87

13,612

1,181 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 29,494

17,430

16,930

16,336















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 30,542

$ 17,517

$ 30,542

$ 17,517

































