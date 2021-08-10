Allot Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021, ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue growth of 8% YoY to $35.3 million

Operating loss and net loss reduced by almost 40% YoY

Cash and investments increased to $ 105.6 million

105.6 million 5G Netprotect product gaining momentum with another win with a Tier-1 in APAC

Signed additional SECaas contracts with multiple operators in APAC, EMEA and Latam

Signed a SECaas deal with a Tier-1 Communications Group with operating units in the EU and North America

Financial Outlook

Management continues to expect:

- 2021 revenues to grow to between $145 -150 million;

- Recurring security deals to be closed in 2021 with an MAR * of at least $180 million ;

- Recurring security revenues in 2021 of around $5 million and approximately $25 million in 2022;

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are very pleased with our performance in the second quarter and are confident we are on our way to achieve the goals we set for 2021. The revolution of shifting cybersecurity responsibility from the individual to the CSP is growing worldwide and gaining momentum. This is evidenced by growth in several directions: In the number of CSPs that are engaging with us; in the number of operators that contract with us; and in the number of consumers signing up for cybersecurity protection once the operator launches the service. I am very proud that Allot is the technology company leading this revolution."

Q2 2021 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $35.3 million, an increase of 8% compared to $32.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $24.5 million (gross margin of 69%), compared with $23.0 million (gross margin of 70%) in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $24.8 million (gross margin of 70.2%), compared with $23.2 million (gross margin of 70.7%) in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, or $0.11 loss per basic share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.10 loss per basic share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million, or $0.04 loss per basic share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.07 loss per basic share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash and investments as of June 30, 2021 totaled $105.6 million, compared with $99.4 million, as of December 31, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter results today, August 10, 2021 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-668-5032, Israel: +972-3-918-0609, UK: 0 800 917 5108

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





















Revenues $ 35,288

$ 32,790



$ 66,471

$ 62,079

Cost of revenues 10,822

9,838



20,413

17,448

Gross profit 24,466

22,952



46,058

44,631





















Operating expenses:

















Research and development costs, net 11,373

10,396



21,940

19,095

Sales and marketing 12,818

11,780



24,411

23,302

General and administrative 4,080

4,554



7,280

7,595

Total operating expenses 28,271

26,730



53,631

49,992

Operating loss (3,805)

(3,778)



(7,573)

(5,361)

Financial and other income, net 194

717



309

868

Loss before income tax expenses (3,611)

(3,061)



(7,264)

(4,493)





















Tax expenses 368

553



673

781

Net Loss (3,979)

(3,614)



(7,937)

(5,274)





















Basic net loss per share $ (0.11)

$ (0.10)



$ (0.22)

$ (0.15)









































Diluted net loss per share $ (0.11)

$ (0.10)



$ (0.22)

$ (0.15)





















Weighted average number of shares used in

















computing basic net loss per share 35,941,378

34,917,617



35,739,556

34,771,624





















Weighted average number of shares used in

















computing diluted net loss per share 35,941,378

34,917,617



35,739,556

34,771,624



TABLE - 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues $ 10,822

$ 9,838

$ 20,413

$ 17,448

Share-based compensation (1) (164)

(86)

(283)

(153)

Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(152)

(304)

(304)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 10,506

$ 9,600

$ 19,826

$ 16,991





















GAAP gross profit $ 24,466

$ 22,952

$ 46,058

$ 44,631

Gross profit adjustments 316

238

587

457

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 24,782

$ 23,190

$ 46,645

$ 45,088





















GAAP operating expenses $ 28,271

$ 26,730

$ 53,631

$ 49,992

Share-based compensation (1) (2,097)

(1,146)

(3,422)

(2,003)

Income related to M&A activities (3) -

(137)

-

(34)

Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 26,174

$ 25,447

$ 50,209

$ 47,955





















GAAP financial and other income $ 194

$ 717

$ 309

$ 868

Exchange rate differences* 14

(316)

90

(98)

Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 208

$ 401

$ 399

$ 770





















GAAP taxes on income $ 368

$ 553

$ 673

$ 781

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded (102)

(15)

(169)

(75)

Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 266

$ 538

$ 504

$ 706





















GAAP Net Loss $ (3,979)

$ (3,614)

$ (7,937)

$ (5,274)

Share-based compensation (1) 2,261

1,232

3,705

2,156

Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

152

304

304

Income related to M&A activities (3) -

137

-

34

Exchange rate differences* 14

(316)

90

(98)

Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 102

15

169

75

Non-GAAP Net loss $ (1,450)

$ (2,394)

$ (3,669)

$ (2,803)





















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.11)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.15)

Share-based compensation 0.06

0.04

0.10

0.06

Amortization of intangible assets 0.01

0.00

0.02

0.01

Income related to M&A activities 0.00

(0.00)

-

-

Exchange rate differences* 0.00

(0.01)

-

0.00

Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 0.00

0.00

-

0.00

Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.04)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.08)









































Weighted average number of shares used in















computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 35,941,378

34,917,617

35,739,556

34,771,624









































Weighted average number of shares used in















computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 35,941,378

34,917,617

35,739,556

34,771,624





















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.



TABLE - 2 cont.

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





















(1) Share-based compensation:

















Cost of revenues $ 164

$ 86

$ 283

$ 153



Research and development costs, net 699

361

1,094

603



Sales and marketing 930

533

1,512

911



General and administrative 468

252

816

489





$ 2,261

$ 1,232

$ 3,705

$ 2,156





















(2) Amortization of intangible assets

















Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 152

$ 304

$ 304





$ 152

$ 152

$ 304

$ 304





















(3) Income related to M&A activities

















Research and development costs, net $ -

$ 137

-

34





$ -

$ 137

$ -

$ 34



TABLE - 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





























June 30,

December 31,





2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Audited)









ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,606

$ 23,599

Short-term bank deposits

71,425

47,225

Restricted deposits

4,074

1,200

Available-for-sale marketable securities

19,308

27,178

Trade receivables, net

30,941

20,685

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,862

14,205

Inventories

9,297

12,586

Total current assets

154,513

146,678













LONG-TERM ASSETS:









Long-term bank deposits

215

215

Severance pay fund

469

434

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,974

4,458

Deferred taxes

246

420

Other assets

1,603

2,975

Total long-term assets

5,507

8,502













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

13,394

11,993

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

35,608

34,427













Total assets

$ 209,022

$ 201,600













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Trade payables

$ 1,556

$ 2,092

Deferred revenues

32,852

26,658

Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,573

2,813

Other payables and accrued expenses

23,569

27,299

Total current liabilities

59,550

58,862













LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:









Deferred revenues

20,200

9,782

Long-term operating lease liabilities

880

1,835

Accrued severance pay

944

969

Total long-term liabilities

22,024

12,586













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

127,448

130,152













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 209,022

$ 201,600



























TABLE - 4

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Cash flows from operating activities:

































Net Loss $ (3,979)

$ (3,614)

$ (7,937)

$ (5,274)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation 1,141

897

2,229

1,685

Stock-based compensation 2,261

1,232

3,705

2,156

Amortization of intangible assets 234

152

471

304

Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net 12

(1)

(60)

-

Decrease (Increase) in other assets (458)

(1)

1,041

159

Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 32

57

107

228

Changes in operating leases, net (479)

544

(711)

(167)

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables (3,113)

1,616

(10,256)

7,484

Decrease (Increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses 3,094

(518)

3,522

(919)

Decrease (Increase) in inventories 4,246

(2,113)

3,289

(6,598)

Decrease in long-term deferred taxes, net 103

20

175

104

Increase (Decrease) in trade payables 334

(6,468)

(536)

(4,200)

Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals 1,286

1,024

(623)

(301)

Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues 1,640

4,169

16,612

(1,457)

Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (2,761)

2,235

(3,364)

517

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,593

(769)

7,664

(6,279)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit (2,440)

9,002

(2,874)

10,502

Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits 100

(14,200)

(24,200)

(9,443)

Purchase of property and equipment (1,934)

(2,345)

(3,629)

(3,696)

Investment in available-for sale marketable securities -

-

-

(375)

Proceeds from sales and maturity of available-for sale marketable securities 3,231

8,523

7,579

21,446

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,043)

980

(23,124)

18,434



















Cash flows from financing activities:

































Proceeds from exercise of stock options 908

837

2,467

1,457

Net cash provided by financing activities 908

837

2,467

1,457





































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,458

1,048

(12,993)

13,612

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 7,148

29,494

23,599

16,930



















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 10,606

$ 30,542

$ 10,606

$ 30,542



























































Other financial metrics (Unaudited)













U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, % of top-

10 end-customers out of revenues and number of shares









Q2-2021

YTD 2021

FY 2020



Revenues geographic breakdown















Americas

2.5 7% 7.7 12% 8.1 6%



EMEA

21.8 62% 41.9 63% 104.3 77%



Asia Pacific 11.0 31% 16.9 25% 23.5 17%







35.3 100% 66.5 100% 135.9 100%





















Breakdown between products & services revenues















Products

23.0 65% 40.8 62% 92.5 68%



Professional Services 3.4 10% 7.5 11% 13.3 10%



Support & Maintenance 8.9 25% 18.2 27% 30.1 22%







35.3 100% 66.5 100% 135.9 100%





















Revenues per customer type















CSP

28.1 80% 50.9 76% 114.8 84%



Enterprise 7.2 20% 15.6 24% 21.1 16%







35.3 100% 66.5 100% 135.9 100%









































% of top-10 end-customers out of revenues 64%

60%

71%























Total number of full time employees 695

695

676



(end of period)



































Number of basic shares (in millions) 35.9

35.7

35.0























Non-GAAP weighted average number of

fully diluted shares (in millions) 38.3

38.1

37.2





SOURCE Allot Ltd.