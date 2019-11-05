Allot Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its third quarter 2019 financial results.

Third Quarter 2019 – Financial Highlights

Revenue growth to $27.6 million , up 14% year-over-year

, up 14% year-over-year Cash and investments increased by $13.3 million to $114.8 million

to GAAP gross profit up 14% year-over-year to $19.2 million ; non-GAAP gross profit up 13% to $19.4 million

; non-GAAP gross profit up 13% to GAAP operating loss of $2.2 million ; non-GAAP operating loss of $2.2 million

Financial Outlook

Management continues to maintain its expectations of full year 2019 revenues between $106 - $110 million , representing continued double-digit year-over-year growth

- , representing continued double-digit year-over-year growth Management maintains its expectation that full year 2019 book to bill ratio will be above 1

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented, "We are pleased with our continued ongoing year-over-year revenue growth and we remain on target with our strategy and longer-term goals. We have been successful in signing new significant deals in recent months. Our pipeline remains strong and we expect to enter next year with significant backlog that will enable Allot to accelerate revenue growth in 2020."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Summary

Total revenue for the quarter was $27.6 million, an increase of 14% compared with $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $19.2 million (gross margin of 69.4%), a 14% improvement compared with $16.8 million (gross margin of 69.4%) in the third quarter of 2018.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the quarter of was $19.4 million (gross margin of 70.2%), a 13% improvement compared with $17.1 million (gross margin of 70.7%) in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $2.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.5 million, in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $2.2 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating loss of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $1.9 million, or $0.05 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2018.

Cash and investments as of September 30, 2019 totaled $114.8 million, compared with $101.6 million as of June 30, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 earnings results today, November 5, 2019 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-668-9141, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 21 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,

2019

2018



2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















Revenues $ 27,637

$ 24,217



$ 79,533

$ 68,952 Cost of revenues 8,456

7,417



24,050

21,053

















Gross profit 19,181

16,800



55,483

47,899

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 8,091

6,695



22,898

18,786 Sales and marketing 12,233

9,880



34,919

30,095 General and administrative 1,096

2,755



4,724

7,800 Total operating expenses 21,420

19,330



62,541

56,681 Operating loss (2,239)

(2,530)



(7,058)

(8,782) Financial and other income, net 257

571



1,360

1,607 Loss before income tax expenses (1,982)

(1,959)



(5,698)

(7,175)

















Tax expenses 129

536



1,279

1,424 Net Loss (2,111)

(2,495)



(6,977)

(8,599)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.06)

$ (0.07)



$ (0.20)

$ (0.26)



































Diluted net loss per share $ (0.06)

$ (0.07)



$ (0.20)

$ (0.26)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 34,348,200

33,761,279



34,183,272

33,658,485

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 34,348,200

33,761,279



34,183,272

33,658,485

TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 8,456

$ 7,417

$ 24,050

$ 21,053 Share-based compensation (1) (67)

(86)

(188)

(256) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (237)

(232)

(701)

(697) Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) 75

-

75

- Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 8,227

$ 7,099

$ 23,236

$ 20,100

















GAAP gross profit $ 19,181

$ 16,800

$ 55,483

$ 47,899 Gross profit adjustments 229

318

814

953 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 19,410

$ 17,118

$ 56,297

$ 48,852

















GAAP operating expenses $ 21,420

$ 19,330

$ 62,541

$ 56,681 Share-based compensation (1) (747)

(658)

(2,214)

(1,912) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (188)

(175)

(565)

(525) Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3) 1,198

(112)

2,735

(301) Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) (31)

(210)

(31)

(380) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 21,652

$ 18,175

$ 62,466

$ 53,563

















GAAP financial and other income $ 257

$ 571

$ 1,360

$ 1,607 Expenses related to M&A activities (3) -

(7)

-

(149) Exchange rate differences* 235

-

202

- Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 492

$ 564

$ 1,562

$ 1,458

















GAAP taxes on income $ 129

$ 536

$ 1,279

$ 1,424 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded (16)

44

(49)

7 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 113

$ 580

$ 1,230

$ 1,431

















GAAP Net Loss $ (2,111)

$ (2,495)

$ (6,977)

$ (8,599) Share-based compensation (1) 814

744

2,402

2,168 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 425

407

1,266

1,222 Expenses related to M&A activities (3) (1,198)

105

(2,735)

152 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4) (44)

210

(44)

380 Exchange rate differences 235

-

202

- Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 16

(44)

49

(7) Non-GAAP Net Loss $ (1,863)

$ (1,073)

$ (5,837)

$ (4,684)

















GAAP Loss per share (diluted) $ (0.06)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.26) Share-based compensation 0.02

0.02

0.07

0.07 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01

0.01

0.03

0.04 Expenses related to M&A activities (0.03)

-

(0.08)

0.00 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (0.00)

0.01

(0.00)

0.01 Exchange rate differences 0.01

-

0.01

- Tax expense in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 0.00

(0.00)

0.00

- Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) $ (0.05)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.14)



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 34,348,200

33,761,279

34,183,272

33,658,485



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share 34,348,200

33,761,279

34,183,272

33,658,485

















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

















TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 67

$ 86

$ 188

$ 256

Research and development costs, net 234

178

617

504

Sales and marketing 297

264

907

701

General and administrative 216

216

690

707



$ 814

$ 744

$ 2,402

$ 2,168

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 237

$ 232

$ 701

$ 697

Sales and marketing 188

175

565

525



$ 425

$ 407

$ 1,266

$ 1,222

















(3) Expenses related to M&A activities















General and administrative $ (1,561)

$ 31

$ (3,508)

$ 69

Research and development costs, net 363

81

773

232

Financial income -

(7)

-

(149)



$ (1,198)

$ 105

$ (2,735)

$ 152 (4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items















Sales and marketing $ 16

$ 122

$ 16

$ 222

Cost of revenues (75)

-

(75)

-

General and administrative 15

88

15

158



$ (44)

$ 210

$ (44)

$ 380

(*) Excluding share-based compensation related to the restructuring plan, which was already included under restructuring expenses.

TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























September 30,

December 31,



2019

2018



(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,809

$ 16,336 Restricted cash

10,656

- Short term deposits

8,557

22,543 Restricted deposit

10,508

465 Marketable securities

64,049

64,290 Trade receivables, net

20,974

26,093 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

5,040

3,647 Inventories

9,243

11,345 Total current assets

149,836

144,719









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Restricted deposit

257

257 Severance pay fund

369

345 Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,422

- Deferred taxes

550

281 Other assets

766

600 Total long-term assets

8,364

1,483









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

7,976

6,249 GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

35,378

37,393









Total assets

$ 201,554

$ 189,844









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 7,287

$ 7,813 Deferred revenues

31,615

13,855 Short-term operating lease liabilities

2,748

- Other payables and accrued expenses

16,848

21,052 Total current liabilities

58,498

42,720









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

4,247

- Long-term operating lease liabilities

3,821

4,247 Accrued severance pay

797

- Other long term liabilities

773

806 Total long-term liabilities

9,638

6,168









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

133,418

135,903









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 201,554

$ 189,844











TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net Loss $ (2,111)

$ (2,495)

$ (6,977)

$ (8,599) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 682

550

1,915

1,603 Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees 814

744

2,402

2,168 Amortization of intangible assets 425

407

1,266

1,222 Capital loss -

-

-

39 Decrease (Increase) in accrued severance pay, net 17

8

(33)

34 Decrease (Increase) in other assets 111

59

(166)

452 Decrease in accrued interest and amortization of premium on marketable securities 95

197

336

612 Changes in operating leases, net (235)

-

147

- Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 889

(1,826)

5,119

(3,715) Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses (315)

(1,003)

(689)

(1,285) Decrease (Increase) in inventories 1,483

(3,942)

1,249

(4,055) Increase in long-term deferred taxes, net (87)

(45)

(269)

(7) Increase (Decrease) in trade payables 686

5,826

(526)

6,315 Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (953)

105

587

(180) Increase in deferred revenues 16,437

471

17,760

2,145 Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (3,474)

119

(9,504)

3,524 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 14,464

(825)

12,617

273















Cash flows from investing activities:













Increase in restricted deposit (10,002)

(110)

(10,043)

(262) Redemption of (investment in) short-term deposits 9,067

(3,500)

13,986

6,600 Purchase of property and equipment (1,313)

(491)

(2,790)

(2,058) Investment in marketable securities (7,192)

(7,236)

(31,796)

(25,193) Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities 8,813

7,314

32,382

23,727 Acquisitions -

-

-

(3,048) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (627)

(4,023)

1,739

(234)















Cash flows from financing activities:





























Exercise of employee stock options 111

201

773

343 Net cash provided by financing activities 111

201

773

343































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,948

(4,647)

15,129

382 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 17,517

20,371

16,336

15,342















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 31,465

$ 15,724

$ 31,465

$ 15,724

















Investor Relations Contact: Public Relations Contact: GK Investor Relations Seth Greenberg Ehuf Helft/Gavriel Frohwein Director of Corporate Communications +1 646 688 3559 sgreenberg@allot.com allot@gkir.com



SOURCE Allot Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.allot.com

