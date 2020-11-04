Allot Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Q3 2020 revenue grew by 26% year-over-year

Reconfirms 2020 revenue guidance between $135-140 million

Allot Ltd.

Nov 04, 2020, 05:00 ET

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for communication service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited third quarter 2020 financial results.

Highlights of the third quarter

  • Third quarter revenues were $34.8 million, up 26% year-over-year;
  • Non-GAAP operating loss reduced to $1.0 million compared with operating loss of $2.2 million in the third quarter of last year;  GAAP operating loss of $2.5 million compared with $2.2 million in the third quarter of last year;
  • Non-GAAP net loss reduced to $1.2 million compared with non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million in the third quarter of last year; GAAP net loss of $2.4 million compared with $2.1 million in the third quarter of last year.

Financial Outlook

  • Management reiterates its prior-issued guidance, with expectations for full year 2020 revenues to be between $135 - $140 million, representing accelerated double-digit growth over those of 2019.  
  • Management continues to expect to be profitable in the fourth quarter this year;
  • Management continues to expect to close additional Recurring Security Revenue deals in 2020 and reiterates that the MAR* (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) of new deals expected to be signed in 2020 should exceed $140 million.

Management Comment

Erez Antebi, President & CEO of Allot, commented: "We are very happy with the strong continued growth and solid performance we have shown throughout 2020. While the challenging business environment caused by COVID-19 continues to result in some delays in signing new contracts,  we expect our revenues to continue to grow in the fourth quarter as well.  In addition, we are very encouraged by the growing number of operators who see the need to provide consumers and SMBs with the zero touch clientless security solutions that Allot offers."

Third quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $34.8 million, an increase of 26% compared to $27.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2020 was $23.7 million (gross margin of 68.3%), compared with $19.2 million (gross margin of 69.4%) in the third quarter of 2019, representing a 24% improvement.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2020 was $24.0 million (gross margin of 69.0%), a 24% improvement compared with $19.4 million (gross margin of 70.2%) in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million, or $0.03 per basic share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash and investments as of September 30, 2020 totaled $107.2 million, compared with $109.2 million, as of June 30, 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 earnings results today, November 4, 2020 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:  1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0609

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm  

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

*MAR (maximum annual revenue potential of concluded transactions) was estimated by Allot upon transaction signature and constitutes an approximation of the theoretical annual revenues Allot would receive if 100% of the customer's subscribers, as estimated by Allot, signed up for the service.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment, tax related items, exchange rate differences related to revaluation of assets and liabilities denominated in non-dollar currencies and other acquisition-related expenses.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE  - 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)










Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









Revenues

$       34,752

$       27,637

$       96,831

$       79,533

Cost of revenues

11,007

8,456

28,455

24,050

Gross profit  

23,745

19,181

68,376

55,483









Operating expenses:







Research and development costs, net

11,741

8,091

30,836

22,898

Sales and marketing

11,439

12,233

34,741

34,919

General and administrative

3,076

1,096

10,671

4,724

Total operating expenses

26,256

21,420

76,248

62,541

Operating loss

(2,511)

(2,239)

(7,872)

(7,058)

Financial and other income, net

646

257

1,514

1,360

Loss before income tax expenses

(1,865)

(1,982)

(6,358)

(5,698)









Tax expenses

528

129

1,309

1,279

Net Loss

(2,393)

(2,111)

(7,667)

(6,977)









 Basic net loss per share

$          (0.07)

$          (0.06)

$          (0.22)

$          (0.20)


















 Diluted net loss per share

$          (0.07)

$          (0.06)

$          (0.22)

$          (0.20)









Weighted average number of shares used in 







computing basic net loss per share

35,163,221

34,348,200

34,903,109

34,183,272









Weighted average number of shares used in 







computing diluted net loss per share

35,163,221

34,348,200

34,903,109

34,183,272

 

 

 

TABLE  - 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


Septemer 30,

Septemer 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues

$     11,007

$        8,456

$     28,455

$     24,050

 Share-based compensation (1) 

(89)

(67)

(242)

(188)

 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

(152)

(237)

(456)

(701)

 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)

-

75

-

75

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$     10,766

$        8,227

$     27,757

$     23,236









 GAAP gross profit 

$     23,745

$     19,181

$     68,376

$     55,483

 Gross profit adjustments 

241

229

698

814

 Non-GAAP gross profit 

$     23,986

$     19,410

$     69,074

$     56,297









 GAAP operating expenses 

$     26,256

$     21,420

$     76,248

$     62,541

 Share-based compensation (1) 

(1,177)

(747)

(3,180)

(2,214)

 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

-

(188)

-

(565)

 Income (Expenses) related to M&A activities (3) 

(48)

1,198

(82)

2,735

 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)

-

(31)

-

(31)

 Non-GAAP operating expenses 

$     25,031

$     21,652

$     72,986

$     62,466









 GAAP financial and other income 

$           646

$           257

$        1,514

$        1,360

 Exchange rate differences* 

(370)

235

(468)

202

 Non-GAAP Financial and other income 

$           276

$           492

$        1,046

$        1,562









 GAAP taxes on income 

$           528

$           129

$        1,309

$        1,279

 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

(112)

(16)

(187)

(49)

 Non-GAAP taxes on income 

$           416

$           113

$        1,122

$        1,230









 GAAP Net Loss 

$      (2,393)

$      (2,111)

$      (7,667)

$      (6,977)

 Share-based compensation (1) 

1,266

814

3,422

2,402

 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

152

425

456

1,266

 Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities (3) 

48

(1,198)

82

(2,735)

 Changes in taxes and headcount related items (4)

-

(44)

-

(44)

 Exchange rate differences* 

(370)

235

(468)

202

 Tax expenses in respect of net deferred tax asset recorded 

112

16

187

49

 Non-GAAP Net Loss 

$      (1,185)

$      (1,863)

$      (3,988)

$      (5,837)









 GAAP Loss per share (diluted) 

$        (0.07)

$        (0.06)

$        (0.22)

$        (0.20)

 Share-based compensation 

0.04

0.02

0.10

0.07

 Amortization of intangible assets 

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.03

 Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities 

0.01

(0.03)

0.01

(0.08)

 Exchange rate differences* 

(0.01)

0.01

(0.01)

0.01

 Non-GAAP Net loss per share (diluted) 

$        (0.03)

$        (0.05)

$        (0.11)

$        (0.17)


















Weighted average number of shares used in 






computing GAAP diluted net loss per share

35,163,221

34,348,200

34,903,109

34,183,272


















Weighted average number of shares used in 






computing non-GAAP diluted net loss per share

35,163,221

34,348,200

34,903,109

34,183,272

* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

TABLE  - 2 cont.

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


Septemer 30,

September 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









(1) Share-based compensation:







Cost of revenues

$             89

$             67

$           242

$           188

Research and development costs, net

353

234

956

617

Sales and marketing

551

297

1,462

907

General and administrative

273

216

762

690


$        1,266

$           814

$        3,422

$        2,402









 (2) Amortization of intangible assets









Cost of revenues

$           152

$           237

$           456

$           701

Sales and marketing

-

188

-

565


$           152

$           425

$           456

$        1,266









 (3) Expenses (Income) related to M&A activities









General and administrative

$              -

$      (1,561)

$              -

$      (3,508)

Research and development costs, net

48

363

82

773


$             48

$      (1,198)

$             82

$      (2,735)









 (4) Changes in taxes and headcount related items 









Sales and marketing

$              -

$             16

$              -

$             16

Cost of revenues

-

(75)

-

(75)

General and administrative

-

15

-

15


$              -

$           (44)

$              -

$           (44)

TABLE  - 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED  BALANCE  SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)












September 30,

December 31,


2020

2019


(Unaudited)

(Audited)



ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

$            18,191

$            16,930

Short-term bank deposits

55,376

5,557

Restricted deposit

1,279

23,183

Available-for-sale marketable securities

31,912

61,012

Trade receivables, net

18,945

29,008

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,237

6,528

Inventories

15,536

10,668

Total current assets

148,476

152,886





LONG-TERM ASSETS:



Restricted deposit

440

10,913

Severance pay fund

403

387

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,173

6,368

Deferred taxes

345

517

Other assets


659

926

Total long-term assets

7,020

19,111





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

11,019

8,135

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

34,580

35,037





Total assets

$          201,095

$          215,169





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Trade payables

$            10,899

$            11,676

Deferred revenues

22,833

36,360

Short-term operating lease liabilities

3,168

3,151

Other payables and accrued expenses

22,917

22,255

Total current liabilities

59,817

73,442





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:



Deferred revenues

9,392

5,262

Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,997

3,820

Accrued severance pay

846

794

Total long-term liabilities

12,235

9,876





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

129,043

131,851





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$          201,095

$          215,169

TABLE  - 4

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)








Cash flows from operating activities:














Net Loss

$        (2,393)

$     (2,111)

$      (7,667)

$     (6,977)

Adjustments to reconcile net income  to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation

978

682

2,663

1,915

Stock-based compensation related to options granted to employees

1,266

814

3,422

2,402

Amortization of intangible assets

152

425

456

1,266

Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

36

17

36

(33)

Decrease (Increase) in other assets

108

111

267

(166)

Decrease in accrued interest and  amortization of premium on marketable securities

118

95

346

336

Changes in operating leases, net

(444)

(235)

(611)

147

Decrease in trade receivables

2,579

889

10,063

5,119

Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(227)

(315)

(1,146)

(689)

Decrease (Increase) in inventories

1,730

1,483

(4,868)

1,249

Decrease (Increase) in long-term deferred taxes, net

68

(87)

172

(269)

Increase (Decrease) in trade payables

3,423

686

(777)

(526)

Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

(47)

(953)

(348)

587

Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues

(7,940)

16,437

(9,397)

17,760

Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities

453

(3,474)

970

(9,504)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(140)

14,464

(6,419)

12,617








Cash flows from investing activities:






Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit

21,875

(10,002)

32,377

(10,043)

Redemption of (Investment in) short-term deposits

(40,376)

9,067

(49,819)

13,986

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,851)

(1,313)

(5,547)

(2,790)

Investment in available-for sale marketable securities

-

(7,192)

(375)

(31,796)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of available-for sale marketable securities

7,918

8,813

29,364

32,382

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(12,434)

(627)

6,000

1,739








Cash flows from financing activities:














Exercise of employee stock options

223

111

1,680

773

Net cash provided by financing activities

223

111

1,680

773
















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(12,351)

13,948

1,261

15,129

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

30,542

17,517

16,930

16,336








Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$        18,191

$     31,465

$     18,191

$     31,465

