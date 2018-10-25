Allot Partners With Swiftel to Provide DDoS Protection as a Service for Their ISP and Enterprise Customers

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Allot Communications Ltd . (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, has partnered with Swiftel Networks, a leading provider of global network and IP transit. Allot will provide Swiftel with a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection solution to offer it as a service across their expansive network of internet service provider (ISP) and enterprise customers.

Allot developed a turnkey DDoS security-as-a-service solution that provides an additional opt-in layer of protection on top of the existing transit link services purchased from Swiftel Networks. This solution is groundbreaking as it provides DDoS and deep packet inspection (DPI) in a cloud scrubbing center. Revenues from the security solution will be shared between the two companies.

DDoS attacks have grown exponentially over the past year. To combat this phenomenon among its customer base, Swiftel teamed up with Allot. "We were looking for the perfect match – a vendor who would work as a true partner of Swiftel – to provide product simplicity, accuracy and scalability. After testing several vendors' capabilities, we found Allot to be the only vendor that has both DPI and DDoS protection with the fastest mitigation working in both directions," says Ahad Aboss, Head of Global Infrastructure, Cloud and IoT at Swiftel. "Our customers will have the same level of innovation, and accessibility they've come to rely on us for, but with an added layer of security, and more choice for providers and agents to build, grow, and profit with Swiftel Global Network."

To create this solution specifically for Swiftel, Allot incorporated its DDoS Secure solution for mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers with an added DPI and root cause intelligence. Swiftel customers and partners will benefit from detailed attack forensics and analytics to treat the root cause of misbehaving endpoints. They will also benefit from the solution's ability to rapidly mitigate volumetric DDoS attacks and neutralize outbound threats before they affect network service and business continuity. The solution allows Swiftel and its customers to be aware of their transit utilization and quality of experience while DDoS is being mitigated.

"Placing a scrubbing center with both DPI and DDoS functionality in the cloud is revolutionary. By doing so, Swiftel is poised to truly disrupt the IP Transit market with this Allot-powered DPI and DDoS Secure cloud-based turn-key solution," said Daniel Keidar, VP Solution Architecture and Head of Oceana at Allot. "We are enabling Swiftel to provide a low cost, reliable and secure transit network to their customers."

