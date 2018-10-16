Allot to Narrow the Technological Divide in Rural Territories With Improved Web Security and Network Performance

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Communications Ltd., (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, announced today that a regional government in North America chose the Allot Secure Service Gateway (SSG) unified solution to increase end-to-end visibility of all network traffic and to strengthen its web filtering.

The precise monitoring of traffic usage and pinpointing of application performance anomalies and threats provided by Allot's SSG will allow the regional government to improve network and bandwith performance in both its own offices and to vital online public services for local residents.

Tomer Egozi, VP Sales Global Enterprise at Allot, adds, "Sadly, many people in remote areas have learned to live with poor internet access. They have come to accept a rural/urban divide. But, they don't have to. Allot's SSG multiservice platform is ideally placed to maximize network performance anywhere, anytime by enabling complete visibility into network activity. It allows for the monitoring of traffic, to spot anomolies, and to filter out potential security threats and other blockages before they impact rural residents."

The diverse and comprehensive features and functionality of the Allot SSG: including, flexible redundancy configurations, passive bypass via automatic port failover, maximizing uptime and availability as well as Quality of Service (QoS) traffic shaping, traffic steering, bot containment and web security – will empower the regional government to improve the quality and breadth of online services they provide to their residents.

Further product information about Allot Secure Service Gateway is available on the Allot website and through local sales representatives and authorized channel partners.

About Allot

Allot Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit www.allot.com.

