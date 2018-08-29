Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists, LLC Acquires AWRS Midwest

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists, LLC (AWRS) is pleased to announce the acquisition of AWRS Midwest effective 12/11/2018. The acquisition includes the following cities, surrounding areas, and regions:

St. Louis, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Kansas

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Northwest Arkansas ( Fayetteville , Fort Smith )

( , ) Central Arkansas ( Little Rock )

( ) Northern Louisiana ( Shreveport , Bossier )

( , ) East Texas ( Tyler , Longview , Nacogdoches )

This announcement comes with great excitement as AWRS Midwest has built a strong foundation with an exceptional history of success. The acquisition will substantially grow the AWRS, LLC footprint geographically and financially thereby expanding upon AWRS Midwest's successes and exploring more in-depth capabilities.

Mike Riley, current Chief Operating Officer of AWRS Midwest, will continue to oversee daily operations.

About the Company

Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists is the world's largest full-service alloy wheel repair and replacement company with franchised and company-owned locations operating in 46 states, covering most major metropolitan areas. Their company-trained and certified technicians provide a full range of mobile wheel repair services including cosmetic refinishing, wheel straightening, custom coloring, and off-site remanufacturing services for wheels that have severe damage, require CNC machining, or have special finishes. Our factory wheel warehouse stocks over 20,000 wheels for OEM replacement needs. To learn more about Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists, or to find a location visit online at www.awrswheelrepair.com

